May 14 is Mother’s Day. The second Sunday of May is the date established by Woodrow Wilson in 1914 to recognize the sacrifices mothers have made for their children. Ann Jarvis receives the lion’s share of the credit for adding Mother’s Day to the national calendar.
Jarvis was the daughter of Anna Reeves Jarvis. Anna Reeves Jarvis established “Mothers’ Day Work Clubs” in the years before the Civil War to teach women how to properly care for their children. After the Civil War, with the country still divided, Jarvis organized “Mothers’ Friendship Days.” Mothers gathered on these days with former Union and Confederate soldiers to encourage reconciliation.
You can see that Ann Jarvis was no stranger to fighting for a cause. It is not surprising then when her mother died in 1905, she looked for a way to recognize all mothers and she did this to honor her mother. She began a massive letter writing campaign to politicians and business leaders where she argued that national holidays were biased toward males and therefore adding Mothers’ Day to the national calendar was right and proper. She founded the Mother’s Day International Association and by 1912 Mother’s Day was celebrated throughout the country. Her persistence paid off, as stated earlier, when Woodrow Wilson added Mother’s Day to the national calendar.
It is ironic that Ann Jarvis, who was never married and never had children, spent the rest of her life lobbying to have Mother’s Day removed as a holiday. She became incensed that Mother’s Day became commercialized. Until her death, she railed against florists and greeting card companies for making huge profits off what was supposed to be a pure holiday.
I am by no means suggesting that you do not give your mother or the mother of your children a card or flowers. If, however, with a bare minimum of effort, you would like to honor your loved ones with the gift of food, I have a few suggestions.
When I say, “a bare minimum,” I mean it. Two of the suggestions require no cooking. As a bonus they may also be classified as paleo, keto, and vegan. The recipes contain no added sugar. Besides those seemingly healthy attributes, they also taste very good. Two recipes are included for a great no-cook lemon bar and a delicious no-cook mint chocolate pie. The crust is made with your choice of nuts, I use pecans, and dates. The lemon bars taste light and fresh with a hint of coconut. I make the pie with a filling including a surprise ingredient, avocados. These recipes are fool proof and take just minutes to prepare.
The third recipe is a very simple puff pastry dewberry and apple tart. This dish will require you to venture to the oven and it does call for a touch of sugar. Stevia can be substituted for the sugar. The puff pastry comes from the freezer aisle in the grocery store. The dewberries can be substituted with berries of your choice.
I was blessed to have very loving parents who taught and expected the best from my sister and me. They taught us to develop informed opinions and to express them fearlessly while respecting differing views from others. They taught us that gossip was a flaw in character, and that discussing ideas and events requires more intellectual rigor than sharing third-hand talk about others. They taught us that hard work was a blessing and not something that should be avoided. They taught us that accomplishment was a good thing and was not to be avoided. They taught us to help when needed without being asked. They taught us about forgiveness, about forgiving and being forgiven. They taught us these things and so much more. They accomplished this not with only words but with the way they lived their lives.
There was never a day that I did not feel unconditional love from both of my parents. Regrettably, I cannot buy my mother a card, flowers, or even prepare her favorite dish. My mother became an angel in 2011. I will honor my mother this Mother’s Day as I try to do every day by keeping her memory close and trying, and sometimes failing, to live my life as I was taught.
Happy Mother’s Day.