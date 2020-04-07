Amidst the growing concern for the quick-spreading novel coronavirus known as COVID-19, numerous people are seeking ways to stay as healthy as possible to minimize the risk of getting sick.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is constantly sharing the most up-to-date information on the spread of the virus and how people can minimize their risk through personal hygiene and social distancing.
A common question being asked around the community is, “What can I eat to strengthen my immune system?” The answer is generally simple – make sure you are consistently eating a well-balanced diet.
However, there is currently no evidence indicating any specific foods that are guaranteed to prevent anyone from COVID-19.
A well-balanced diet includes fruits and vegetables at each meal, lean protein and whole grain starches.
Fruits and vegetables are packed with vitamins and minerals that contribute to the body’s immune system. A diet lacking adequate amounts may weaken the immune system but consistent intake of a variety of fruits and veggies can help to maintain it.
Keep in mind that there are no specific foods that can create a “super” immune system or guarantee immunity from any illness.
Individuals who are already eating a balanced diet should simply continue as the immune system is likely already doing well.
For those who have comorbidities associated with increased risk of illness, it is important to follow the recommended diet for your comorbidities to keep your body working as efficiently as possible and maximize your immune system.
Consuming lean proteins can also benefit the body by maintaining muscle mass.
It is important for everyone to stay hydrated by consuming a minimum of 8 cups or 64 ounces of water each day.
Minimize the high-calorie or sugary, non-nutritive beverages and replace them with water to help your body stay healthy and fight any illness.
Our community is also concerned for the availability of food at grocery stores. The good news is that there is no shortage in food; it simply is flying off the shelves quicker than the stores can restock.
Most stores in town are now working with more efficient maintenance of the shelves and have new hours of operation to ensure that everyone in the community has the opportunity to get their weekly groceries.
Several people prefer to dine out for meals, which has also been restricted during this time. However, the majority of restaurants and fast food locations are offering curbside or drive-thru services. If you find yourself eating out more, simply look through the menu and select meals that have protein, fruits or vegetables, and a starch. There are always options at any location to create a balanced meal when eating out.
Despite the high levels of concern and anxiety regarding the novel coronavirus, there are several steps everyone should be taking to maintain their health. As always, follow the recommendations the CDC provides to minimize exposure, contamination and spread. Take care of yourself and consume a well-balanced diet for a strong immune system.
