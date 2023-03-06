Q: How do you stay safe and healthy over spring break?
A: With spring break coming up, many teenagers and college students will enjoy a much-deserved mid-term break.
Many will be traveling for the holidays either domestically or internationally and with that comes some inherent risk. However, like with all risks, people can take steps to mitigate them.
From a safety perspective, people should travel in groups, make sure vehicles are ready for the trip and communicate to someone where they are going and when they will arrive, said Victoria Police Officer John Turner.
"It's like our parents always tell us to do: tell me where you are going and call me when you get there," Turner said.
Traveling in groups and sticking to groups is particularly crucial as each person can watch out for each other, he said.
"Too often, we see stories of unfortunate things happening to people who enter the bar with a group and leave with someone else who ends up as a suspect," Turner said.
As for personal items, it is advised not to leave them in a vehicle when traveling and when at the hotel; use the room’s safe if possible as you don't always know who has access to the room, he said.
One thing that is key for both health and safety is researching where you are going, whether international or domestic, to get a sense of the risks there, said Turner and David Gonzales, Victoria County Health Department Director.
"Knowing what the health risks are where you are going is important in planning things out," Gonzales said. "If you need a vaccine to travel, we here at the health department can help out or connect you with someone who can."
With spring break, many will be enjoying time in the sun, so go equipped with sunscreen, he said. Although what is appropriate falls out of Gonzales' expertise.
However, it is recommended to have a broad spectrum, 30 SPF or higher, water-resistant sunscreen, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. A sunscreen that offers all three prevents sunburn, early skin aging and skin cancer.
The Academy also recommends seeking shade and wearing sun-protective clothing such as a lightweight, long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses with UV protection. It also recommends using caution around water when possible because it reflects the sun's rays increasing sunburn risk.
Gonzales did note COVID-19 is still very much present and the best way to protect yourself is vaccination. With respiratory illness less prevalent than it was a few months ago, the concern is much less than it was, he said.