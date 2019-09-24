I have seen intermittent fasting, or IF, come back into the diet spotlight lately. Intermittent fasting is not a new trend but has certainly caught the public’s attention more recently.
If you haven’t heard, intermittent fasting can be described as not eating during certain times of the day or severely restricting calorie intake on certain days of the week.
The idea behind fasting is that your body’s metabolism will slow down, and your appetite will decrease. In theory, during the week, you would eat fewer calories than you typically consume, resulting in a drop in your weight over time. Does this sound too good to be true? Well, it is.
When I first started researching more on intermittent fasting, the claims of it being a “non-restrictive” diet and “sustainable” did not sit right with me. By only eating during a certain window of the day, you are ignoring your body’s natural hunger cues. This can lead to a higher risk of developing disordered eating patterns like bingeing and fear of losing control around food.
When people promote “fad” diets like intermittent fasting, they do not take into account the long-term effects that restrictive diets can have on not only someone’s physical health but also their mental well-being.
Recent studies have shown results like weight loss benefits, increases in insulin sensitivity and lower cholesterol levels have been observed in rats and are not reproducible in humans. The amount of peer-reviewed research studies that have shown significantly more weight loss with intermittent fasting when compared to the typical calorie-restricted diet are extremely limited.
Two studies even showed on restricted days some participants had trouble maintaining daily living activities. We do not know yet the long-term effects or even the safety of a fasting-type diet. The bottom line is that more research needs to be done with human subjects before intermittent fasting can ever be widely accepted as a weight-loss approach.
There are some groups of people who should never do intermittent fasting. These groups include pregnant or breastfeeding women, people with uncontrolled diabetes, individuals with a history of eating disorders, individuals taking medications that require food and adolescents.
Overall health is about more than dieting and restrictions. Intermittent fasting might work for you, but it certainly does not benefit everyone. If you would like a more personal approach to weight management to help meet your individual goals, always consult a registered dietitian first.
