Editor's Note: This column was published originally Oct. 25, 2017 in the Victoria Advocate.
When I ask people, "What is your favorite Italian food?" with rare exception, they respond with a pasta dish. For me, at least, it's pretty hard not to like a big plate of spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, cavatappi — this list goes on and on and on. The Italians may not have invented pasta (it looks like it was invented in China), but they certainly developed it as an art form.
As important as pasta is in Italian cuisine, vegetables in no way take a back seat.
There are five courses in a classic Italian meal. The antipasto is just something to nibble on. It may be fruit, marinated vegetables and cured meat. The primo is the appetizer. It may be pasta, polenta or risotto. It is generally not a large serving. The secondo is what we might call the main course. It is often chicken, fish or meat. The servings are small. The contorno is the vegetables. Finally, the dolce is something sweet.
In the Italian meal, the vegetables are no mere side dish. The vegetables are every bit as important as the main dish. There are two simple rules that should be followed to have great contorno:
1. The vegetables should be in season and very fresh. If possible, go to your farmers market.
2. The vegetables should be simply prepared. They can be roasted, grilled or braised, but the cooking method must bring out the flavor of the vegetable. The essence of the vegetable should not be hidden by extraneous ingredients, sauces or spices.
Growing up, my sister and I spent summers with my Italian grandparents in Paducah, Ky. We always had at least one meatless day. One of the favorite things she would make was verdi e fagioli. Some may think that sounds better in Italian than the English translation, which is greens and beans.
Louise is not a picky eater, but when I told her I was going to fix one of my childhood favorites, greens and beans, she was less than enthusiastic. She likes beans and tolerates greens, but putting them together didn't sound that great. She was shocked at how good this is. It's healthy, too.
This is so simple and so good. Please don't knock it until you try it.
Pick your greens. They can be any kind: collard, kale, turnip or a mix of all of them. Sauté a chopped onion in olive oil using a heavy-bottomed pot. Throw in a mess of greens with a little bit of water. A mess of greens is the amount of greens it takes to fill a 4- to 6-quart pot to overflowing. The greens really cook down. I add a little pepperoncino (red pepper flakes), and about 1 to 2 tablespoons of cider vinegar. If I want to guild the lily, I'll throw in a smoked ham hock. Cover and let the greens braise for 45 minutes or so. Cook until the greens get very tender. Taste the greens. If you feel they are a little bitter, you can add a tablespoon or so of brown sugar to balance the taste.
Pick your beans. Navy beans are the traditional favorite. I like to cook dried beans, but canned beans are perfectly acceptable. If you choose canned beans, drain and rinse them. Here's the trick, make a pestata. A pestata is like the French mirepoix except it is made into a coarse paste and cooked in olive oil until it begins to stick. It is added to any braised dish or soup. Mix the pestata with the beans in a sauce pan and warm them up.
In a shallow bowl, ladle in about a cup of the greens, put about a cup of beans on the greens and top with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano. This can be the entire meal or it can serve as your contorno with your primo. This goes really well with a small portion of roasted pork or chicken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.