While you may be reading this online on Tuesday or in the paper on Wednesday, I am writing this on Friday just a few hours before reopening the PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar at 25% capacity.
In large measure, the restaurant will open to an unknown market with policies and procedures that are foreign to the staff and customers alike. These conditions are by no means unique to the PumpHouse. Every restaurant throughout the country is challenged with planning and adapting to circumstances and constraints imposed by government, the supply chain, and the market demands.
I thought readers might be interested in taking a brief look behind the scenes of what it takes to reopen a restaurant in a world that is so different today compared to the day we closed some two months ago.
The health and safety of the staff and customers is our primary concern. I feel certain that every restaurant feels the same. Before any staff member can clock in, a symptom checklist must be completed and signed. Then their temperature will be checked and recorded. Anyone with either a symptom or an elevated temperature will be sent home. All staff members must wear masks and, where appropriate, gloves. Hand sanitizer is readily available and frequent hand washing is required.
A restaurant has many, many moving parts which, in our case, involves a large staff. Before committing to a reopening date, it was imperative to get an understanding of which members of the staff were ready to come back. I am thrilled to say that our entire kitchen staff was chomping at the bit and with the exception of wearing masks, their activities are relatively unchanged. A reduced customer load allows for fewer staff in the kitchen to be present at any one time. That said, the staff that is not occupied cooking on the line, is occupied by cleaning, re-cleaning and cleaning again.
The front of the house is a different matter altogether. Great servers are a gregarious bunch. I suspect they will feel challenged by the need to wear masks, making communication a little more challenging. Servers are used to a very fast pace and the occupancy restrictions are going to slow that pace considerably. Consistent social distancing is something that we must be vigilant on enforcing.
The customer experience will feel a little foreign too. By mandate, we can’t have flowers, or anything for that matter, on the tables. Silverware will be delivered to the table by a host or hostess. The silverware will have been wrapped in a heavy disposable napkin. Once the silverware has been cleaned, it will not be touched by a human hand before the customer receives it. It will be rolled by a member of the restaurant staff wearing gloves and mask at all time.
Gone are the days of Tabasco bottles, catsup bottles, sugar/sweetener caddies, and salt and pepper shakers. Every condiment will be single serve. The menus also are different. Once a menu has been given to a guest and the order placed, the menu is destroyed. Three of every four tables and chairs have been removed from the inside dining area and it feels, to me, a little eerily vacant.
Restrooms will be attended and only one guest at a time will be admitted. Once the guest leaves the restroom, the attendant will sanitize the area before another guest can come in. This should be fun.
Food purchases for a restaurant were almost automatic. Availability was unquestioned and prices were relatively stable. That is not the case at this time. Some products, particularly beef, have seen staggering price escalation and questions about availability. This is painful for our rancher friends who are seeing record low prices for cattle and consumers who must pay record high prices. Covid-19 has brought the processing plants to their knees and it will take some time to recover. Pork has seen some increases but supplies are stable. Chicken and seafood have remained stable, but as consumers demand reasonable plate costs, increased demand for chicken and seafood will drive those prices up.
Restaurants may address these price escalations by reducing portion sizes or the quality of the products or by amending prices. Everyone has a different way of dealing with the cost situation.
We have decided to maintain both the quality and size of our dishes, while at the same time we have challenged our chef and cooks to innovate, by creating new dishes on a regular basis. We have partnered with the best food service providers who keep us abreast of market trends and alert us to pricing and availability changes. We must be constantly aware and ready to seize opportunities as they are presented. A critical component of our ability to adapt and innovate is our relationship with our food service companies. I can’t say enough good things about them.
It’s now two hours before we open and I can feel my blood pressure creeping up. I know the stress I feel now will evaporate when we see our old friends walk back in our doors. Be safe and God Bless.
