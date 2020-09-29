One of my all-time favorite books is Georgette Mosbacher’s “Feminine Force,” which is described as a guide for women to release the power within themselves to create the lives they deserve. One of the many sage pieces of advice Georgette shares is the notion of taking a “yes, now” positive approach to life.
A couple of months ago a friend of mine, B.J., asked me to join an adult recreational softball team. I have not played softball since I was in junior high school, which was more years ago than I care to admit, so my first inclination was to say no, but thanks to Georgette I said “yes, now,” and I am so glad I did.
Basketball coach and player Abe Lemmons said, “One day of practice is like one day of clean living. It doesn’t do you any good.” By the time you read this our ragtag team, the COVID Cowboys, will have three games under our belts. As of this actual writing, we only had one game and one practice to our credit, and Abe’s words came to life on the diamond in a pretty spectacular way.
Although our performance on the field was somewhat less than dazzling, I am absolutely certain that our team had more fun and laughs than any other team that took to the fields that night.
We were also lucky enough to have a loud, proud group of fans in the stands cheering on our lack of skill with a genuine enthusiasm that made each at bat more fun than the last.
The truth is I feel a lot like Scotty Smalls, of “You’re killing me Smalls” fame, from the classic movie “The Sandlot.” I know precious little about the game, but I am very happy that I have been included, not just by my sweet friends but by myself. I didn’t let my lack of knowledge or skill keep me from having fun.
The habit of “getting in your own way” is an easy trap to fall into. So many of us immediately come from a place of “no”, or let self-doubt keep us trying new things, which is a genuine shame because it is only when we are a little uncomfortable that we truly grow.
NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt said, “You win some, lose some, and wreck some.”
One thing I know for sure is that if you don’t get behind the wheel you will never do anything at all, and that is the only real loss.
I hope the next time you are given the chance to try something new you remember to say “yes, now” to fun.
If you are looking for something to do on Monday nights and would like to see a truly spectacular display of athleticism I’d like to invite you to come to the Inez Little League fields and cheer Edna’s own COVID Cowboys. We play at 6:30 p.m. each week through Oct. 26, and what we lack in skill, we certainly make up for in entertainment value.
Last week, as a treat for my team, I whipped up a batch of Baby Ruth brownies, and they were an out-of-the-park home run.
