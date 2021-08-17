Blues singer Ernie K-Doe said, "I'm not sure, but I'm almost positive that all music came from New Orleans," and I am pretty sure he is right.
A couple of weeks ago one of my most charming friends and I decided to spend a long weekend in the Big Easy, and we had an absolute blast.
One of my favorite parts of our trip was the evening we took in a concert at Preservation Hall, an intimate jazz performance venue nestled right in the heart of the French Quarter. Preservation Hall's roots can be traced back to the 1950s when a local art gallery owner offered his gallery space as a rehearsal hall for local musicians.
During this time, the vibrant jazz scene in New Orleans was being pushed to the fringes by the rise of rock-and-roll, which made the rehearsal jam sessions even more popular among true lovers of jazz. The sessions became so popular that the owners of the art gallery moved their location to the building next door and the New Orleans Society for the Preservation of Traditional Jazz and Preservation Hall was born.
From that time to this, with over 350 performances each year, cool, complex rhythms and harmonies have floated through Preservation Hall.
On the night we attended the Preservation All-Stars, Wendell Brunious blanketed us with his velvety sounds. The band's smooth style and effortless skill kept us on the edge of our seats, and it kept our toes tapping.
The hall itself is far from plush, but the rustic atmosphere lends itself to the soulfulness of the music. I can't wait for the opportunity to go back.
While we were in New Orleans, we stayed at the Hotel Peter and Paul, the decommissioned Saints Peter and Paul Church, convent and school, and it was absolutely fabulous. The church dates back to the mid-19th century, and we stayed in a charming room in the former convent building. The room featured a gorgeous four-poster bed adorned with tassels instead of a traditional canopy, the original fireplace footprint and a romantic clawfoot tub with a sparkling chandelier perched over it.
As I admired the room, I wondered what this room must have been like when it was the home to the sisters who taught the eager students at Saints Peter and Paul School. While I am sure it was somewhat different, the hotel has kept many of the original architectural features making it the perfect marriage of old and new.
In addition, being a hotel, the former rectory and church are now home of the Elysian Bar, a bar and restaurant with an interesting and inspired menu.
After our jaunt to Preservation Hall, we enjoyed dinner at the Elysian, and it was magical. The majestic atmosphere of the church was made even more extraordinary by the tinkling piano music that drifted around us as we enjoyed our meal. The Peter and Paul is within walking distance of the Frenchmen Street musical district, but it is a bit off the beaten path and that is part of its charm.
If you find yourself in the Big Easy, be sure to make your way to the Peter and Paul. Whether you are there for the night or just for a drink, you will be glad you did.
One of my favorite New Orleans-inspired dishes is crawfish cheesecake — it is rich and spicy just like NOLA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.