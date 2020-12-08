I have always loved Christmas music, and the carols I learned in church as a child are my absolute favorites. This year, in particular, the first and last verses of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” are especially meaningful to me. “O come, O come, Emmanuel, and ransom captive Israel that mourns in lonely exile here until the Son of God appear,” and “O come, O branch of Jesse’s stem, unto your own and rescue them! From depths of hell your people save, and give them victory o’er the grave.”
If ever our world has needed saving from a lonely exile, from the depths of hell and victory over the grave, it is now. COVID has changed the face of our holiday celebrations this year, and I can honestly say that, in some ways, for me, it is for the better.
I try to keep the Christmas spirit in my heart every day but honestly, even when we are not dealing with a global pandemic, the actual Christmas season can be very stressful. Stressful because of the pressures we put on ourselves, with the help of Pinterest and social media. Pressure to serve the perfect homemade holiday feast in a flawlessly decorated home. Pressure to have beautifully wrapped, utterly ideal gifts for everyone, even those we were not expecting. Pressure to create magic out of thin air.
Don’t get me wrong, I love the parties, parades, presents, cooking, baking, decorations and fun with my family, but the preparation is a killer. All those magical moments take a great deal of work and planning. So a couple of weeks ago, I made the decision to be a Christmas pressure drop-out. Instead of a traditional holiday celebration, I am taking my children on a Christmas vacation. We are going to spend five days relaxing, having fun and, most importantly, spending time and making memories together.
When we get home, I am going to host a scaled-back Christmas celebration for my family — some of our meal will be homemade and some will be store-bought. Some of my decorations are up but, to be honest, a few of the trees could use an extra fluff that they just aren’t going to get this year. The gifts I have bought are thoughtful and wonderful (I think) but as of today, I am finished shopping, mostly because I am done whether I am or not. Stick-on bows that come in a bag are going to be my new best friend. I encourage you to do the same.
Give yourself the gift of a “good enough Christmas.” Load up in the car and go look at lights, make some slice and bake cookies, watch Christmas movies in your PJs instead of rushing to the next party. Sip on some hot cocoa and let the Elf on the Shelf sit where he is for one more day. When you leave cookies out for Santa on Christmas Eve, I promise you, he won’t care if they are hand-decorated or Oreos and neither will your children or grandchildren. I swear to you that if you take a store-bought appetizer to the next Christmas party, nobody will even notice. I am sharing the recipe for forgotten cookies, usually reserved for Easter. I am making them this year for Christmas, mostly because they practically make themselves while you sleep.
If you find yourself feeling a little down during this pandemic Christmas remember the refrain from “O come, O come, Emmanuel,” “Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel shall come to you, O Israel.”
