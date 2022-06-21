The only thing I love more than a little weekend getaway is a little mid-week getaway, it is a wonderful way to break up the stress of my very demanding job and to avoid the weekend crowds.

When my gal pal Melany and I saw that Kenny Chesney was going to be playing at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on a recent Thursday night, we quickly made plans to go. I just love Kenny. No Shoes Radio is usually on the breeze on my back patio when I'm hanging out in the pool. It is on in my car when I am on a road trip or just trying to avoid road rage, and I have seen him in concert several times. His tireless dedication to helping both the U.S. and British Virgin Islands recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma made me love him even more. I was especially excited to go to this concert because it was my first visit to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and the Woodlands Waterway Hotel since COVID-19.

The first time I ever went to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion was way back on July 5, 1990, when some friends and I sat on the lawn under the stars and took in Depeche Mode's World Violation tour. My how times have changed.

The venue, which can now host up to 16,500 fans, has such a unique feel. It is an outdoor venue that is still comfortable even in the blazing Texas heat and the environment, which almost feels like an oversized backyard, seems to foster a sense of camaraderie among the fans in attendance. Named for Cynthia Woods Mitchell, the wife of the founder of The Woodlands, George P. Mitchell, The Pavilion opened on April 27, 1990. Frank Sinatra was the first performer to grace the stage, and he crooned that night to the then capacity crowd of 10,000 guests. Since that fateful night, The Pavilion has experienced several expansions, the most dramatic brought to us courtesy of Hurricane Ike. The Pavilion now boasts 6,000 covered seats with room for more than 10,000 lawn guests. It is truly a one-of-a-kind venue, and I cannot wait to go back.

Our little getaway started and ended at the wonderful Woodlands Waterway Hotel, which is the perfect place to stay if you are there for a concert. The cozy lobby bar spills out onto an expansive, tree-shaded patio that flows onto the waterway leading you to a leaf-canopied path that, after a very short walk, ends at The Pavilion. The location is so perfect that Chesney's own Blue Chair Bay rum chose it as the site of their pre-concert event. It was such fun. The atmosphere was electric. The rum was delicious, and the anticipation was building. By the time we settled into our seats, the hot and humid day had mellowed into a beautiful, balmy night full of laughter and singing at the top of our lungs.

In an interview Kenny once said, "Things that made me happy five, six years ago don’t make me happy anymore." That had been in the back of my mind all day, but when the concert's playlist came to the song "We Do," the lyrics struck me in a different way. As he (and we) belted out "Who gets to live like we do? We do!" I thought about how quickly life changes and how the choices, the easy and the painful ones, truly determine how we get to live. That thought made me even happier that I was in that exact place in time and that I am in this place at this exact moment of my life. Who gets to live like I do? I do. And I love it almost as much as I love Kenny.

When interviewed by People magazine in 2010, Chesney reported that his favorite food was "Just a plain grilled cheese with extra salt. I wrote a song called 'Red Wine and Grilled Cheese.' I’ll put it on a record someday.” I myself am a sucker for a good grilled cheese, but my tastes run just this side of fancy. Whether you are fancy or plain, live like you do and enjoy a golden grilled cheese. Cheers.