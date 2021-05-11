Mother’s Day has come and gone again. I hope yours was as wonderful as mine! Over the years, as my children have grown, our celebrations have changed. When they were small, they delighted in making me scrambled eggs and serving them to me in bed with a construction paper card on the side. Those precious Mother’s Day mornings are among some of my most cherished memories. Times have changed, and this year, instead of cold eggs in bed, the kids treated me and my mother to brunch at Beneath the Oaks Winery in Midfield. We had a great meal followed by a fun afternoon of leisurely sipping wine, enjoying live music and a little shopping. I have reached a point in my life where instead of gifts wrapped with bows what I really want is time — time with my children. When they were small, it seemed like the exhausting “Mom duties” would never end. Then, in the blink of an eye, they are all grown up and gone, which is why time with them is now truly the best gift of all.
As we relaxed and visited on Sunday, I wondered about the origins of Mother’s Day. The modern-day Mother’s Day holiday we observe in the United States can be traced back the “Mother’s Day Proclamation” written by Julia Ward Howe in 1870. Her proclamation was really a call for all mothers to work toward peace following the harrowing years of the Civil War. It was Julia’s hope that the holiday would be called “Mother’s Peace Day” and be observed yearly on June 2. From there Anna Jarvis took the helm in establishing the current national holiday we celebrate on the second Sunday in May. In 1908 in Grafton, West Virginia, she honored her mother with a poignant memorial service at St Andrew’s Methodist Church. At Anna’s behest, President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day an official holiday in 1914. It turns out that most of the countries in the world have set aside a specific day each year to honor mothers. In Mexico, Mamá is honored on May 10. Ireland celebrates Mam on the fourth Sunday of Lent. In France, the last Sunday in May is set aside to revere Maman, and Russia acknowledges Matushka on the last Sunday of November.
As I wrote this, a line from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” kept popping into my mind, “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me. I will not shut out the lessons that they teach!” I think the world would be a better place if we all would strive to honor all the moms in our lives the whole year long.
We had such a sweet day in Midfield, and I wanted to make sure we had a sweet treat to round out our brunch. So I made these chocolate cheesecake muffins to take with us, and they are easy and perfect not only for breakfast or brunch but also as a dessert. Make some for your mom this week, you will both be glad you did. Especially if you clean up the kitchen when you are finished!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.