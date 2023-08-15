When Woodrow Wilson, who needs no introduction, pronounced that "Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold cousins together," I think he had me and my sweet cousins in mind. We get together as often as we can, but families, work and life in general can make that a bit of a challenge so, although we keep in tough with calls, texts and social media, we do not get to see each other as often as we would like.
Then there was a global pandemic and in the blink of an eye three years slipped by.
Determined not to let any more time get away from us, we set to work feverishly planning! When the question of where we should converge for our long girls, weekend came up, we turned to the wisdom of Margaret Mitchell who, in her sweeping epic "Gone with the Wind," wrote ”I’m going back to Charleston, back where I belong…"
We chose the Holy City for a couple of reasons. Charleston, South Carolina, is a Mecca of history, shopping, sipping and dining — all of which we adore.
But it is also home of a reality show of which we are all devoted fans, "Southern Charm." I admit, just like I love an occasional meal of junk food, sometimes my mind longs for a serving of trash too. I call this kind of programing cotton candy for your brain, and it is one of my guilty pleasures!
We quickly snapped up VIP tickets to a Barbie Party hosted by one of the show's stars, Kathryn Dennis; packed our bags full pink fluff; and converged on Chucktown.
We took up residence at the Mills House, a boutique hotel that is part of the Curio Collection. This Mills House Hotel is built on the site of the original hotel of the same name that stood not only through the great fire that destroyed much of the city but also survived the Civil War. It is perfectly located downtown right across from one of my favorite Charleston restaurants, Husk, and a stone's throw from the historic Charleston City Market.
We did all the things girls do when left to our own devices, we lingered at the pool sipping frozen cocktails, took a horse-drawn carriage tour of the city, strolled by the salt sprayed mansions on the Battery, were delighted by the Easter egg houses on Rainbow Row and ate our way through the city.
Then there was the shopping, ahhh the shopping! We did some take no prisoners retail therapy up and down King Street, stopping in at Sewing Down South, another gem on our reality show tour. My favorite purchase of the trip happened at the City Market. My cousin Lisa has her own clothing line, Printed Cotton Company, and we happened on one of her designs for sale in a shop at the market!
After a little squealing with delight and some hearty cheering for her success, I snapped up one of her designs! I am anticipating cooler temperatures for lots of reasons, but especially so I can sport my precious find.
We watched the sunset over the harbor at The Refinery and then partied like Barbie-loving schoolgirls in all our sparkles, pink and tule.
The rest of our time in Charleston was spent eating, eating and eating! We lunched at the incomparable Halls Chop House, one of my all-time favorite places in the world. We feasted at Husk, a restaurant I will have on repeat whenever I am able, had hot buttery biscuits at Callie's and dined at the new-to-me Stars Rooftop and Grill Room.
The weather was so sultry that we decided to eat inside at Stars and the cool, dark, rich and cozy environment was sheer perfection. We began our meal with the local favorite Peach Burrata Panzanella, which kind of reminded me of a chunky, savory tossed cobbler of sorts featuring burrata, baguette crouton, chunks of fresh local peaches and heirloom tomato, prosciutto, red onion and basil tossed with a fresh lemon thyme vinaigrette and topped with fresh lemon zest. Even with the croutons it was light, and, although it was warm it was a refreshing and fresh way to start our meal.
Star is famous for it's wood-fired steaks, but because I come from the land of steaks, I decided to dine on the Ocean Harvest which was grilled sea bass served over Carolina gold risotto, with fresh local vegetables, shellfish brodetto and tarragon rouille, and it was sublime. So decadent was the meal that I initially begged off dessert, reasoning that my velvety red wine was dessert enough. But when the Toffee Chocolate Tart served with honey ice cream made an appearance, I couldn't say no to just a taste, and let me say it was absolutely heavenly.
So much of Charleston comes back with me each time I go, I feel like my cooking changes after each visit. This time the creamy cheese and fresh fruit combination is one I have not been able to get out of my head.
It is so hot I am looking for all the ways to bring a touch of cool to the table and I think this Whipped Goat Cheese with Hot Honey served with crips apple and pear slices fits the bill!
The cream and cream cheese mellow the goat cheese and the spicy honey coupled with the cool crisp fruit are the perfect combination and it is as beautiful as it is simple! Stay cool my friends!
Whipped Goad Cheese
12 oz. goat cheese
1/4 c. softened cream cheese
2 tbsp. heavy cream
Hot honey
Fresh thyme
A variety of thin sliced apples and pears.
Using a stand mixer, whip the goat cheese, cream cheese and heavy whipping cream together on high until they are light and fluffy. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with a generous drizzle of hot honey (I really like Mike's) and some fresh thyme. Serve with sliced fruit and crackers or baguette slices.