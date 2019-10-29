We are all familiar with the refrain from The Wizard of OZ “Lions and tigers and bears. Oh my!” and last week I was quietly humming my own version it to myself as little Gary, my bonus grandson, and I flew via airboat over Lake Texana’s murky waters to hunt alligators.
Last year for Christmas I gave Gary, or G3 as he is affectionately known, an alligator hunt as a gift. I wrapped up a stuffed gator and a hat from Janik’s Alligators with a certificate promising a truly exciting trip – to take place later.
He seemed pleased but his reaction was not quite what I was hoping for, but that all changed last Thursday when the true scope of the adventure was fully realized.
It was muggy, but not as hot has it has been lately, when we pulled up to the Navidad boat ramp at the crack of 8 o’clock. G3 was a ball of nerves and questions and as we hopped into the boat he peppered Jason Janik, our guide, with questions about the process.
As luck would have it before he could get any real satisfactory answers we were already on a gator.
It took him just a second to steady himself but as soon as he did, the shot was all his.
In the end our dynamic duo harvested three gators including our largest that came in at 9 1/2 feet.
It was an awesome experience for us both, and for me a little like re-doing the past.
When my own son, Carter, was young he and I went on several successful alligator hunts including one that resulted in a harvest that came in at over 12 feet.
G3 and I didn’t bag a monster this year but we made some great memories and I see more amazing alligator hunts like this in our future.
Alligator hunting season in Texas runs from Sept. 10-30. In order to harvest a gator you, or your guide, must be in possession of a TPWD issues CITES tag. These tags are issued to landowners in what the state has designated “core” counties, with in places that have historical alligator habitats.
As I touched on briefly earlier, our free range hook and line hunt was guided by Janik Alligators.
I have hunted with the Janiks before at Lake Texana and in the Coleto Creek Reservoir and am of the opinion that they offer some of the best alligator hunting opportunities available. The Janiks are true one-stop shop when it comes to gators because in addition to taking you on the hunt they will also handle the hides, process the meat and mount the skulls.
I keep one of my skulls on my desk at work, it is a great conversation starter and I have yet to have child come into my office that wasn’t mesmerized by his prehistoric good looks.
If you get the chance to go on an alligator hunt, jump and take a kiddo with you.
When we get our alligator meat back I love to serve it fried, and I don’t think it tastes at all like chicken. If you didn’t make it out to hunt your own gator this year but still want to fry some meat, Janik’s sells it by the pound and it is always fresh and tasty.
