Author Melody Beattie reminds us, “Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend. Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today and creates a vision for Thursday.”
For more of us than not, this Thanksgiving will be very different. Some of you may be alone Thursday for the first time ever on the holiday. Whether you and your loved ones are sick or well, we have all been impacted by this insidious interloper, and my heart will ache for our world until the virus is vanquished. Tomorrow, Beattie’s words are an even more poignant reminder of the true meaning of Thanksgiving — that gratitude brings peace. Especially in these trying times, what we have will be enough and more if we have the right frame of mind.
My own family’s Thanksgiving celebration will be a very scaled-back version of what we normally do and although it feels strange, I am more thankful now than ever that we will have the chance to be together. I am thankful that my parents and children are healthy. I am thankful for the weather forecast that shows sunshine and mild temperatures. I am thankful that I have a patio where we can enjoy our meal in relative safety. I am thankful that some of the food I prepare will bring a sense of normalcy to the people who are the most precious in my life. This year, I could go on and on about what I am thankful for, but my space here is limited. You are not constrained, and I encourage you to do just that, go on and on. Make a list of all you have to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day.
It would be easy to let COVID get the upper hand, and it has gotten it on me a few times. But it is just as easy to say “no” to it stealing our joy, and the key to that, ironically enough, is thankfulness. As we head into what will surely be an uncertain Christmas and long, hard winter, I am thankful that we can all pause on Thanksgiving Day and remember what is truly important in this life. Please make the best of these trying circumstances. Please reach out to family and friends who you can’t celebrate with you this year, and please be thankful for every single little blessing.
I know I am thankful for each and every person reading this article and hope your Thanksgiving is as wonderful as it can be. I want to leave you with two things, the recipe for the delicious and easy mushroom toast that I will be serving as an appetizer Thursday and the immortal words of Joyce Giraud, “Thanksgiving is one of my favorite days of the year because it reminds us to give thanks and to count our blessings. Suddenly, so many things become so little when we realize how blessed and lucky we are.”
