Irish writer Colum McCann wrote, “The real beauty in life is that beauty can sometimes occur.” A couple of Saturdays ago, I saw beauty in action at the Victoria Ballet Theatre’s production of “Don Quixote.”
Seeing the performers take to the stage in masks was both haunting and inspiring. Pandemic or no pandemic, these determined young dancers put on a powerful and memorable show.
The first half of the production was a sampling of original pieces choreographed by local dancers. They were each as unique as they were enchanting. From the costumes, tempo and music, every offering had its own distinct flavor that commanded the rapt attention of the socially distanced audience. After a quick intermission, the funny, dreamy, romantic story of Don Quixote began.
Based on the novel, “Don Quixote de la Mancha,” by Miguel de Cervantes, the three act ballet was a fanciful, engaging Spanish snack that was a true feast for the eyes. All of the dancers were spectacular but the lead dancers, Karina Gonzalez-Edwards and Rupert Edwards, a stunning married duo who dance with Houston Ballet, were truly amazing. Their chemistry and artistry were electric and genuinely mesmerizing. I had an enchanting evening with the most charming date, and I truly didn’t want it to end. Thank you to the Victoria Ballet Theatre for putting on an outstanding show.
The dancers athleticism was astounding and their lithe, agile bodies were a reminder to me that swimsuit season is right around the corner. I admire the dedication it takes to stay in dancing shape. My dedication to food and wine has led me to a softer, less athletic look, and as the weather warms, it is probably time for a little change.
This light easy Pavlova, whose creation is said to be an homage to famed Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, is a dessert that feels indulgent but is easy on the waistline. Because the components can be made ahead of time and assembled in a snap, it would make the perfect addition to your Easter table.
As you read this, I will be winging my way to Charleston, S.C., for a brief vacation. If you have any food or frivolity suggestions for my friends and me, we would love to hear them. Please send them to me at whatscookingkatherine@gmail.com. I’ll look forward to trying as many as I can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.