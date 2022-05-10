Motivational speaker Denis Waitley said, "A good life is a collection of happy moments.” and as I look back over the last few weeks there have been so many great times and hindsight has shown me how each one is a little building block in my happy life.
A few weeks ago one of my favorite traveling companions and I went to spend the weekend with my darling friends Kim and B.J., who recently moved to Brookeland, Texas. It was a long, absolutely wonderful weekend full of fantastic food, air in my hair Jeep rides, great drinks, beautiful vistas and even better company.
The next weekend, as has been our tradition, one of my best gal pals Lindsey and I, along with a small ensemble of friends, spent a long Saturday afternoon feasting on pounds and pounds of spicy crawfish, savory sausage coins, tender potatoes and juicy corn on the cob at the Ganado Volunteer Firefighters fundraiser.
We sipped cold suds, our hearts pounded as we bid and bought at the charity auction and the laughs at our table were nearly endless.
Last weekend on Derby Day a contingent of friends and I made our way to Houston to The Rustic in Uptown Park to watch the Kentucky Derby. It was a day full of exhilarating excitement, gorgeous dresses, even more stunning hats, decant food and minty libations.
This is the second year in a row that we have enjoyed the run for the roses at The Rustic, and I suspect that it won't be our last.
The next day my daughter, Caroline, and I celebrated Mother's Day with a lovely brunch and an even more lovely visit.
The days in-between were peppered with dinners under the stars with friends, game night with my son, patio brunches on the golf courses, trips to the movies, poignant visits with my father, and quiet neighborhood walks with my dog.
None of these events are very remarkable on their face but the experiences were, for me, extraordinary each in their own way and as a whole are all beautiful gems in the mosaic that is life.
Mother's Day is the day when the world pauses to celebrate mothers, and as a mother myself I love it. I truly love the holiday, but to be honest the real celebration of motherhood, for me, came on the more ordinary days. When those bunny ears finally turned like magic into tied shoes, when they were finally brave enough to put their faces in the pool and blow bubbles, when they were licking the icing beaters and cracking eggs into the pancake batter bowl - those were the real celebrations.
When I got home from brunch with Caroline I decided to make this quick and easy Apple Bread, it reminded me of the sweet caky donuts we enjoyed at brunch. I hope you enjoy.
