Author Constance Richards said, “Cousins are friends that will love you forever.”
A couple of weekends ago, I met three of my cousins for a little mini-reunion weekend in Baton Rouge, and it was a weekend full of love and fabulous memories.
The girls came in from California, Louisiana, Mississippi, and, of course, Texas. When we sat down to enjoy margaritas on Friday evening, we picked up right where we left off the last time we were together. It was as though time had stopped since our last visit. We spent the weekend shopping, taking in an LSU game, as guests at a wonderful party, sipping cocktails and, of course, there was lots of eating.
Writer Marion C. Garretty once wrote, “A cousin is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” And oh how right she is. We caught up on each other’s children, work and lives in general and reminisced. Those precious, halcyon memories of childhood are even better when shared with your cousins.
We all stayed together in a two-bedroom hotel suite and it was like a big slumber party. The best part of the trip for me was the mornings we spent in our robes all piled into one bed talking, laughing and even crying a little.
It reminded me of the times we spent together growing up, except with wine. And this time our mothers were not telling us to be quiet and go to sleep, mostly because we are the mothers now. It is almost unbelievable to me that that happened, that we are the adults. It seems like just yesterday we were the little girls building castles together in the sugar-white sands of Pensacola Beach.
Baton Rouge is such a fun town with so much to do. I love all the different kinds of energy in the city. As the capital of Louisiana, there is an easy sophistication that is the perfect foil to the frivolity and fun brought to the table by the students of LSU. The weather was absolutely gorgeous, so we spent a lot of time on Perkins Rowe and Towne Center at Cedar Lodge — both are full of all the shopping and snacking you could hope for. Of all the places we snacked and sipped, my absolute favorite was City Pork Brasserie & Bar, which is right across from Towne Center. Its outdoor patio is a little oasis filled with flowers and absolutely fabulous food. Their build-your-own charcuterie board menu is overflowing with the most interesting meat and cheese choices — so many, in fact, that we had a hard time settling on seven selections.
My absolute favorite choice was the divine Barely Buzzed, which is a cheddar rubbed with lavender and espresso. We had our last meal together on the patio at City Pork, and as the afternoon faded into evening, I was reminded of something I read recently, “Time passes and we may be apart, but cousins always stay close at heart.” My darling cousins are always close to my heart, and I can’t wait for the next time we are all together again.
After I got home, I built a fire on my patio, opened a bottle of wine and enjoyed my version of the hearty smoked black bean hummus we enjoyed at City Pork.
The only thing that would have made it better would have been if CJ, Lisa and Holly had been with me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.