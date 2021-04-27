In 1979, the love story of Bud and Sissy and their adventures in Pasadena’s nightclub Gilley’s took over pop culture. Last Saturday night, Gilley’s came to Edna by way of Edna Education Foundation’s “Urban Cowboy”-themed Dueling Pianos fundraiser. The night was all ice-cold beer, barbecue, cowboy hats, big hats and bigger hair punctuated by lots of laughter. This is the third year the Edna Education Foundation has hosted the Dueling Pianos event, and I was thrilled to attend, especially since last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
In a fun twist, this year’s participants were encouraged to come dressed in their finest “Urban Cowboy” attire. I absolutely love theme parties and especially love dressing up, so this was right up my alley. There were Wrangler jeans, fringes, pearl snaps and big, shiny buckles all around and everyone looked fabulous.
I have been to the Howl at the Moon bar on the banks of the famous Riverwalk in San Antonio, but I had no idea that they took their show on the road. If you have never been to Howl at the Moon, it is an adult sing along, but also so much more.
At the Edna event, there were two pianos set up on the stage, each manned by professional musicians who played and sang audience requests throughout the night. Tips, which benefited the EEF, accompanied each song request.
To get your requests to the front of the line, you had to make your tips bigger and bigger, which added to the fun and the funds raised for this wonderful cause. In addition to the requested classic rock ballads, there was a special birthday tribute and a hilarious couples dance-off.
Another fun part of the night was the featured “Saying of the Night” written on a light-up board where participants could purchase the “Saying” at ever increasing dollar increments. The sayings ran the gamut from complimentary, to tongue-in-cheek school rivalry challenges, to jokes, and everything in between. In a fun new twist, there was also a mechanical bull and for ever increasing dollar amounts you could be challenged to take your place in the saddle.
I had been tipped off to this prior to the event and in a strategic move wore a short dress, ensuring I wouldn’t be forced to take my place on the back of the bucking bull. None of the riders lasted too long on the bronc’s back, but they all put on quite a show.
Pat O’Brien’s Bar in New Orleans is credited for starting the dueling pianos style of entertainment, which centered around jazz during the ragtime era. The Dallas piano bar Alley Cats is said to have brought the modern “rock” twist to dueling pianos in the late 1980s,and now there are more than 200 clubs across the United States dedicated to this audience-driven style of entertainment. We are lucky that instead of having to hunt down a club, the EEF brought them right here to us.
If you missed it, you really did miss out.
I woke up Sunday already looking forward to next year’s event. Some friends and I kept the fun going into the next day with a beautiful outdoor brunch, and I brought this decedent blueberry cheesecake coffee cake.
It was fabulous.
