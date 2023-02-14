Of the theater famed playwright Arthur Miller said “The theatre is so endlessly fascinating because it’s so accidental. It’s so much like life.”
A couple of weeks ago I whiled away a Sunday afternoon at The Plaza Theater in Wharton taking in their most recent production, “Dividing the Estate.”
The hilarious comedy kept us in stitches and was made even more enjoyable knowing that it was written by the illustrious Wharton native Horton Foote.
If you aren’t familiar with famed Foote, he is an Academy Award winning screenplay writer who adapted “To Kill a Mockingbird” for the silver screen.
He also penned the screenplay for “Tender Mercies.”
He is a National Medal of Arts winner and is the recipient of a Pulitzer Prize.
“Dividing the Estate” was nominated for two Tony Awards and featured Horton’s daughter Hallie in the role of Mary Jo, which garnered the actress one of the Tony nominations.
I found the play hilariously funny because the characters are reminiscent of people we all know — the overbearing mother, a plotting daughter with dubious intentions who is accompanied by her unemployed husband and dependently (yes, dependently, that is not a typo) wealthy daughters, a complacent daughter who bides her time and tries to keep the peace and a son who is as drunk as he is aimless.
The comedy ensues as the self-serving children try to convince their mother to divide her estate prior to her death, which — spoiler alert — she will not. As dark as this all sounds it is presented in the most entertaining way possible and was made even more so by the immensely talented cast at The Plaza.
It was a lovely and entertaining afternoon spent at The Plaza and I can’t wait to go back to take in their production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” which begins its run in April.
The sweet and spicy antics of the Gordon clan as presented on the stage inspired me to give my will a once over and to whip up a batch of these Dulce-Frosted Chipotle Brownies to enjoy as I reviewed my estate.
These brownies are just that, sweet with just a touch of mellow spice, much like many families I know.
The hint of spice really enhances the chocolate in the brownies and the creamy frosting is the spice’s perfect foil.
If you are still celebrating Valentine’s Day or are not celebrating until this weekend, these are the perfect treat to share with those you love.