Monday was Valentine's Day, one of my favorite holidays of the year and because Monday is kind of a lame day to celebrate, I am giving myself and you permission to celebrate love all week. I love love and the musician Prince Royce summed up my feelings about this lovely holiday perfectly when he said, "I just think Valentine's Day is a day to really appreciate the person you love, no matter who it is, and to spend time with them. I don't think it's all about fancy presents or whatever. I think it's about spending that quality time with that special person."
For our little family, Valentine's Day has always revolved around time together. When my children, Caroline and Carter, were young we would spend the end of January decorating the house with hearts and all things cupid. Then there was the all-important trip to the store to pick the perfect paper cards and treats to share with their friends. We would sit around the kitchen island addressing and decorating cards and stuffing treat bags full of trinkets, candy and prizes. Finally, we baked and decorated dozens and dozens of cookies, cupcakes, brownies and Rice Krispy treats for their class parties. On Valentine's Day morning I would make them heart shaped cinnamon rolls and bacon and they would be off for a day of fun.
As I look back now, I know what great holidays those truly were. Not because of anything expensive or fancy but because we spent it, and the days leading up to Valentine's Day, together having fun. Don't get me wrong, I love roses and jewelry as much, well actually probably more, than the next gal, but I really love time with them the most.
Last Thursday both of my sweet children were home and we had a fun, fabulous family dinner date at Greeks 205. The evening was crisp and perfect so we cozied up on the patio under a heater and feasted on our favorite steaks and shrimp and as the music wafted thru the air we caught up, laughing and chatting for hours. It was the perfect family Valentine's celebration.
My Valentines festivities continued last Saturday when I attended the Edna Rotary Club's 25th anniversary Valentine's Social, and it was an absolute blast. The Jackson County Services building was transformed, glowing with romantic candle light, filled with flowers and familiar faces. It was truly a night to remember and I think that the fact that COVID-19 canceled last year's celebration made this year's fete that much sweeter.
Because my days of preparing for class parties are long behind me, I decided to share the love by making bath bombs for my sweet gal pals. They are easy and fun to make and even better to enjoy while floating in a warm, relaxing bath. Whip up a batch to share with those you love but be sure to keep a couple for yourself remembering the words of Oscar Wilde "To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.