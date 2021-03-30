I am just back from a fabulous jaunt to Charleston, South Carolina, and I think my feelings about the Holy City were perfectly summed up by famed novelist Pat Conroy when he wrote, “There is no city on Earth quite like Charleston ... it’s held me in its enchanter’s power, the wordless articulation of its singularity, its withheld and magical beauty. Wandering through its streets can be dreamlike and otherworldly, its alleyways and shortcuts both fragrant and mysterious, yet as haunted as time turned in on itself.”
Ever since my return flight touched down in Houston last week, Charleston has haunted me. It is truly a magical place. From the salt-sprayed mansions on the Battery, to the Easter egg houses on Rainbow Row, to the romantic gardens of the Magnolia Plantation, Charleston is an enchanting city and if you have not yet been, go. My only regret is that my time is Charleston wasn’t longer.
Mark R. Jones, who is described as “an eighth-generation South Carolinian and quite possibly his own second cousin,” said of the city, “During the settling of the American colonies, it was said that the Spaniards would first build a church, the Dutch would first build a fort and the English a tavern. Welcome to Charleston, an English colony founded in 1670.”
Our early morning flight got us to town in the middle of a huge rainstorm, but that didn’t dampen our mood one iota, and in keeping with the tradition of the city’s settlers, we cozied up at Bourbon and Bubbles. Bourbon and Bubbles is a lux restaurant and bar on upper King Street known for its extensive selection of both bourbon and, you guessed it, Champaign. It was the ideal first, hip stop of our trip. I started with a 15-year-old Old Fitzgerald, which was served perfectly in a Glencairn nosing glass. The warm, rich caramel flavor of the bourbon was a flawless welcome to South Carolina, and it effortlessly chased away the dampness in the air.
After perusing a few more upper King Street watering holes, we decided to dress for dinner. For as long as I have wanted to visit Charleston, I have also wanted to dine at the famed Halls Chophouse. The Hall family describes themselves and their staff as, “... a passionate band of chefs, food lovers, wine enthusiasts, farmers, fishermen, hosts, and servers dedicated to sharing distinctive, unforgettable culinary experiences that celebrate southern hospitality.” And they truly live up to every inch of that description. The dark, understated ambiance of the first floor gives way to a romantic golden glow on the second floor where I enjoyed one of the finest meals of my life. From the first aperitif to the last sip of Champaign, it was sheer perfection. We feasted on exceptional, fork-tender, velvety USDA Prime Steaks that Halls sources from Allen Brothers of Chicago. As a Texan and a former cattle raiser, I thought we had the monopoly on fine steaks, but Halls proved me wrong in the best way possible. We wrapped up our meal with a trio of decedent desserts and crisp Champaign to toast our darling friend B.J. a belated happy birthday. It was a genuinely halcyon evening, and the consummate beginning to our trip.
If you are a fan of the Bravo show “Southern Charm,” I am including a picture of our stop at the Isaac Jenkins Mikel House, home of socialite and grande dame Patricia Altschul. Altschul, the queen of pithy one-liners, once said, “If you really want to impress a man, offer to share a dessert.” I thought of this pearl of tongue-in-cheek wisdom as we shared our desserts at Halls, hoping our charming escorts were suitably impressed by more than our ability to share desserts that we were almost too full to enjoy.
While the steaks at Halls were the center of attention, the sides we enjoyed were anything but secondary. The pepper jack creamed corn was so outstanding that we were talking about it lovingly the next morning at breakfast. This version is only almost as good as the one we enjoyed at Halls but would still make a great addition to your Easter table.
I cannot wait to share more of my trip with you, including a tour of the stunning Magnolia Plantation, dinner at Husk and visit to the Firefly Distillery. Stay tuned.
