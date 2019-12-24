As a cradle Episcopalian, I laughed when I read former President Lyndon B. Johnson’s quote, “Greater love hath no man than to attend the Episcopal Church with his wife.”
Unlike Johnson, I truly love the Episcopal church. My daughter, Caroline, and I were both baptized at All Saints Episcopal Church in Pensacola, Fla., where my paternal grandparents, Agnes and Newman, were among the founding parish members. My grandpa was Senior Warden of the Church and my grandmother the head of the Altar Guild. When my cousins and I were finally allowed to wear lipstick to church, I remember Agnes passing Kleenex down the pews to us so we could remove it before receiving Holy Communion so we did not sully the fair linen used at the altar.
So old-school were my Compton grandparents that my grandma wore a lace chapel cap to church every Sunday, and when the Book of Common Prayer was revised in 1979 All Saints, under grandpa’s leadership, they decided to continue to worship using the 1928 version, which they still use to this day.
I’m sure, much to their chagrin, I am not as devout as my grandparents were. I love the Lord, and I love the church, but I do not attend services as regularly as I could, but when I do, I always leave with the feeling I should be in the pews more often.
When my children and I moved to Jackson County more than 15 years ago, we found a home at Edna’s Trinity Episcopal Church – a beautiful building filled with an even more beautiful congregation of people. I have so many fond memories of worship at Trinity: like the year Carter fell asleep in the pew on Christmas Eve and rather than wake him, the priest came and prayed the birthday blessing over him right where he was.
Years later, I sat in the same pews and watched as a much-more-grown-up Carter was confirmed into the church.
Many more families have made memories at Trinity Episcopal Church in Edna, which was founded 120 years ago. I was fascinated to learn that congregation itself was established in 1884, and the mission church consecrated its first permanent location in 1899, and the “new” church building was dedicated in 1954.
A few weeks ago, in recognition of more than a decade of continuous worship, a festival of Advent lessons and carols was held, and I was thrilled to attend. The service was absolutely beautiful.
As I sat in the stunning sanctuary, I thought about all the people who have, over the years, knelt and prayed right were I was. How although times have changed, the prayers of the fervent have not. Parents pray for their children, children pray for their parents and we all pray for peace and protection.
In times of personal and communal sorrow, we seek comfort, and in times of joy, we sing songs of praise. Wouldn’t it be a wonderful if we could, for just a second, hear all the songs and prayers that have risen to heaven from inside the walls of Trinity Episcopal Church over these past 120 years? I hope that in 2139 there is a parishioner thinking the exact same thing about the preceding 240 years.
If you are ever looking for a place to worship, know that the doors of Trinity are always open to you. I am not always there, and when I am, I am late, but luckily there are lots of smiling faces waiting to welcome you.
I miss my Grandmother Agnes at Christmas even more than I usually do. Probably because I have such wonderful memories of celebrating the holidays with her.
I still make her angel wing cookies every year. This year, I also made her lemon pie, which is so simple and so good that it was included in her parish cookbook posthumously.
Merry Christmas from my kitchen to yours.
