When asked about cooking with children, celebrity chef Guy Fieri said, “Cooking with kids is not just about ingredients, recipes, and cooking. It’s about harnessing imagination, empowerment and creativity.”
A couple of weeks ago, I had the distinct honor of judging the Kids Que contest held in conjunction with the Texana Chili Spill. I have entered and judged other contests at the Chili Spill in the past, but being a part of this contest was definitely the most fun. Sponsored by Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse, the contest is open to aspiring chef’s ages 8 to 12.
This year, there were eight contestants, who, together with their parents, were assigned a cooking area that included a table, a pre-lit grill, a rib-eye steak and an apron. The competitors were then able to use whatever marinades, spices, or sauces that they desired to personalize their rib-eyes. It was a delight to visit with each child, to hear their secret techniques and their individual takes on cooking times and seasoning.
As I watched the hopeful “Quer’s,” I couldn’t help but think back on my own days as a child in the kitchen. I remember when my Grandmommy gave me one of my mother’s first cookbooks, the “Fun to Cook Book,” which was put out in the early 1950’s by the Carnation Company. Because it was a branded book, it did include a few recipes that included Carnation products, but most were basics that were fun and easy for beginners in the kitchen.
When my own children came along, I couldn’t wait to share time in the kitchen with them. At first, they were mostly spoon lickers and cookie decorators, but as they grew so did their skill sets. As we beat, measured, whisked and rolled they learned about math, science, reading, and nutrition, but they never knew it because we were too busy making memories. I am gratified to see them cook for themselves.
The Kids Que competition was fierce, the entrants were focused and their steaks were delicious. There could only be one winner, but in my opinion each of the participants that Saturday walked away a winner. I hope they will carry on cooking and love every minute of if.
Two weeks ago we paused to give thanks and it is no coincidence that a feast shared with loved ones is the centerpiece of the celebration. I am so thankful that my precious children were home and I looked forward to the comforting aroma of roasting turkey and pumpkin pie wafting thru my home. I am also thankful for each and every person reading this article and hope your Thanksgiving was the best one yet.
I want to leave you with two things, the recipe for the delicious and easy steak marinade and the immortal words of Guy Fieri: “Cooking is all about people. Food is maybe the only universal thing that really has the power to bring everyone together. No matter what culture, everywhere around the world, people get together to eat.”
