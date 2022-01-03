In the chorus of Garth Brooks' runaway hit song "Rodeo" he belts out "Well it's bulls and blood, It's dust and mud, It's the roar of a Sunday crowd, It's the white in his knuckles, The gold in the buckle, He'll win the next go 'round, It's boots and chaps, It's cowboy hats, It's spurs and latigo, It's the ropes and the reins, And the joy and the pain, And they call the thing rodeo."
A few weeks before Christmas some dear friends invited me go to Las Vegas and join them in their suite on the last night of the National Finals Rodeo. I am only a casual rodeo fan but seeing the final night of the finals in person at the Thomas and Mack Center was the opportunity of a lifetime and I jumped at the chance.
On our first full day in Vegas, the gals and I made our way to the famed Cowboy Christmas, official gift show of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. That description doesn't even begin to describe the 400,000 square foot shopping extravaganza that awaited us just beyond the doors of the Las Vegas Convention Center's South Hall. It was as if Santa's workshop decided to set up in Vegas for 10 days. There was literally everything under the sun available for purchase, all with a decided twang.
If we had spent days wandering down each aisle we would have only made a tiny dint in the offerings. As it was, after a few hours we were laden with packages and our boots were barking so we packed into a sleigh and bid Cowboy Christmas adieu.
When our big night at the rodeo finally arrived I was ready with my big hair, big jewelry and a big-time fringe dress. As our driver pulled up at the famed Thomas and Mack Center the energy of the crowd was electric and it crackled all the more as we made our way into the stadium. The skill and athleticism of the sportsmen and women on horseback was truly staggering, and at this level of competition they all looked like perfection to me.
From the Barrel Racing to, my personal favorite, Bull Riding, the rodeo was a non-stop, heart-pounding adrenaline rush.
The aptly named Stetson Wright was named the All-Around winner taking home a purse of over half a million dollars, but as we made our way back to the hotel I felt like the real winner. It was an amazing experience, if you get the chance to attend any night of the NFR take my advise and go.
One of our most memorable meals was at the Golden Steer, a Las Vegas institution. It has been greeting guests since 1958. I have to say as we pulled up to the restaurant I was less than impressed by its façade but all that melted away as we went through the front door and the ambiance transported us back in time to the Rat Pack era. The smell of leather, rich, dark wood illuminated by glowing candle light made it an experience unto itself even before we had a morsel of food.
If Frank Sinatra himself had rounded the corner into the bar I would not have been surprised. The ladies settled in to the round Meet Me at the Marilyn Booth and prepared to feast on a sumptuous meal of butter tender steak and sweet, salty lobster.
It was a meal and a trip to remember. I left Vegas with lots of fabulous memories, a couple more bucks than I arrived with, and a few more pounds too.
As you read this, my children and I are winging our way back from ringing in 2022 on a sunny vacation, so my new years' diet won't begin in earnest until tomorrow.
Just before we left, I made this decadent Crab Cheesecake appetizer to share at a party, it is a show stopper just like this trip was. Enjoy and Happy New Year.
