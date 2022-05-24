Journalist Eduardo Galeano wrote "We are all mortal until the first kiss and the second glass of wine."
I can attest that there truly is immortality in that second glass of wine. A couple of years ago my girlfriends Lindsey and Shelley took me to the then newly opened Beneath the Oaks Winery for my birthday. We sat by the fire, sipped wine, snacked on sumptuous cheesecakes and before we left, I signed up for their quarterly wine club. I love a wine club.
I joined several when I visited the California wine country and continue to get shipments of wine regularly. It is such a fun surprise when they arrive but I especially love my Beneath the Oaks membership.
Unlike California, Midfield is just quick 45-minute drive down the road so I can pick up my quarterly shipments in person and enjoy their pick up day member parties.
A couple of Sundays ago, pick up party day rolled around again so, with one of my favorite wine drinking companions in tow, I made my way to Midfield for an afternoon of wine, music and food. The winery is named for the majestic, towering oak trees that create a cool, leafy canopy just perfect for shielding wine sippers from heat of the sultry summer sun.
In addition to a wonderful variety of wines to taste and then savor, they also have a rotating selection of mini cheesecakes and they offer charcuterie boxes to enjoy with your glass of grapes.
I love a charcuterie board almost as much as I love wine. It is, to me the perfect way to eat.
Creating in the kitchen is so satisfying to me that often when I cook and especially when I bake the end product is enjoyed by my family and friends but not by me. That is not the case where charcuterie is concerned, it is the way I love to eat. I adore a little taste here and a little sample there of creamy spreads, luscious honeys, bold cheeses, crisp crackers, crusty breads, salty olives and savory meats and as an added bonus all these little delectables pair perfectly with a glass of wine.
There are so many ways to craft a board and it is such fun but it can be intimidating if you don't know where to start. I have several boards and platters that I use to serve from. My favorite is a large, thin marble round I purchased at Paul Michael in Round Top. It is my favorite because I can chill it for a couple of hours in the refrigerator before I assemble my board and when I set it out to be enjoyed, the cold stone keeps my meats and cheeses nice and cool.
Once I have selected a serving piece I place small bowls for spreads, dips, mustards and honey.
My next step is cheese, glorious cheese. The sky is the limit where cheese is concerned, want to add a pre made cheese ball? Go for it. Sliced cheeses? Yes. A wheel of brie? Of course. Creamy goat cheese logs? Please. Arrange the cheese as you please on the board and then bring on the meat. It was interesting to me to learn that charcuterie is a French word that finds it roots in marriage of the terms "chair" which means flesh, and "cuit" which means cooked.
Anything from pancetta to prosciutto to pepperoni and everything in between are all welcomed additions to your charcuterie display. With these anchors in place the real fun begins, you can dress up the offerings with olives, pickles, fresh fruit, chocolate, herbs, seeds and dried fruit. Pile it on, and do not worry if things are touching or rolling on to each other, the beauty of the board is its informality and how the flavors blend together.
Author and entertainer Clifton Fadiman said "If food is the body of good living, wine is its soul," when I read this, I realized that, for me, charcuterie and wine are the meeting of body and soul in the kitchen.
If you want a quick meeting of body and soul make the drive to Beneath the Oaks in Midfield, you will be glad you did.
Instead of an actual recipe this week I am including a few pictures of boards, some I have made myself and some I have just enjoyed. When you are looking for ingredients be sure to expand your search, I love H-E-B and Aldi for great board finds but have also found fun additions at Specs and recently I even picked up some hot honey at Hobby Lobby.
When I am out of town, I love looking out for fun ingredients in gift shops and specialty grocery stores. Once you have mastered the art of putting a classic board together, I encourage you to expand your horizons. I have also created dessert boards, breakfast displays and at Easter this year I even made a candy board, they are as much fun to build as they are to eat. Cheers!
