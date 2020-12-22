Merry Christmas to you a few days early. When the big day arrives, I hope that you and yours are surrounded by love and that Santa fills your stockings to the brim. As you read this, my children and I are winging our way to the beach and hoping that Santa finds our stockings hung in our hotel rooms. This holiday season has been very different than the ones I have known in the past.
Usually, the days leading up to Christmas are filled with parties and events — this year not so much. Because things have been so different, it has made the small semblances of normalcy more special than they have ever been before.
Usually, my gal pal Kayla and I kick off our holiday shopping by spending a fabulous day shopping at the Houston Ballet Foundation’s Nutcracker Market, but this year the market went virtual. When I read this news, I was glad that the important fundraiser would still happen but I was a little let down. I can shop online with the best of them, but I’m still an old-fashioned shopper. I don’t really know what I want until I see it in person. I can knock out the specifics easily but the truly special, unique gifts have to be happened upon and that just isn’t something I can do online. One evening a couple of weeks ago. my phone rang. It was Kayla asking me if I wanted to head to Gruene for a quick trip and a little socially-distanced shopping. Needless to say, I jumped at the chance. The truth be told, I was finished with all the shopping that I planned on doing but the lure of a little getaway and a taste of normalcy were just what the doctor ordered. Old Gruene Market Days were going on that weekend, so we perused the vendors unique wares and wandered in and out of the specialty boutiques that line Hunter Road. In the end, we shopped a little bit and ate, sipped and laughed a whole lot. A year ago, I never would have considered wearing a mask while shopping outside a treat, but in this day and age, it was just that. In the end, I picked up a few cute little trinkets, but what I really picked up was a tiny taste of normalcy that I have been craving.
I hope that this Christmas you will find a little normalcy in the traditions no virus can change — the calm of Christmas Eve, reading the Christmas story with your family, watching “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Christmas Eve, lighting the Advent wreath, baking together and leaving cookies out for Santa.
If you have not yet made a treat to share with Santa let me suggest this decadent and easy Christmas toffee. It is a tradition in my house. I have made it every Christmas for more than the last 20 years. Trust me when I tell you that it is as rich and buttery as it is quick and easy. Merry Christmas from my kitchen to yours.
