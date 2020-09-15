There is an old Chinese proverb that reads “Just one game they said and started to play, that was yesterday.”
I love to play games, I’m a bit of a nerd in that way, so when a group of my girlfriends decided to start a weekly game night I was immediately on board.
I think my love of games came from my childhood visits with my Grandmommie and Granddaddy in Silver Creek, Miss.
Every night after the dinner dishes were done they played several rounds of Spades and I loved it. I have such special memories of sitting around the white dining table in their big kitchen playing cards drinking sweet tea and eating raisin creme pies.
My own children and I whiled away many rainy afternoons and pizza nights around our nook table playing and talking. I remember starting out with Hi Ho! Cherry-O and Candyland and working our way up to Scattergories and Chess.
As they grew into older teens, I used to leave Sorry or Connect 4 out so when there was a spare second we could squeeze in a quick round, which usually took a fair amount of coaxing on my part. This wasn’t so much for the love of the game but the love of the players and those stolen moments with my then-teens, the quick chats and laughs are memories I will treasure forever.
Times have changed but the feelings have not, now I look forward to the weekly game night with my girls and it is still because of my love of the people playing much more than my love of the game.
For me, the only good thing that has come out of the new normal that COVID-19 has foisted upon us over these last few months, has been the opportunity to slow down and spend more time reflecting on the things that are truly important to me and cherished time with family and friends are on the top of my list.
A weekly date night is vitally important in every relationship, not just romantic ones. The other night after an especially spirited round of Cards Against Humanity (FYI — not a game you want to play with your children) we feasted on a great dinner of Mexican shrimp cocktails and taco salad.
My contribution to the meal was dessert and, in keeping with the Mexican theme, I decided to make these strawberry dessert nachos. They are quick, easy and perfect to eat while you play your favorite game with your favorite people.
