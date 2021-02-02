Just before Christmas, a little gang of friends and I took a quick trip to Nashville. It was such fun that, as I write this, I am wishing I was back there.
One of the highlights of the trip for me was our girls’ dinner celebrating Heather’s birthday at White Limozeen, perched atop the Graduate Hotel. White Limozeen is described on its website as “an over the top, indoor-outdoor rooftop experience,” and I can absolutely assure you it is all that and so much more. A sparkly, pink paradise — all mirrors, velvet, onyx and fringe — this tribute to Dolly Parton is pure perfection.
The restaurant is the namesake of Parton’s 29th album as well as a song, and it’s a homage to the woman who said, “I look just like the girls next door, if you happen to live next door to an amusement park.” There is a huge, amazing pink bust of Parton sculpted out of chicken wire on the patio. The outdoor area offers sweeping, twinkling views of Music City that are guaranteed to take your breath away and features a pool that is so adorable that I will head back to Nashville when it is warmer just to take a dip.
The White Limozeen has a fabulous menu that I would describe as “country coming to town.” It is a spectacular fusion of fine French cuisine and down-home cooking, and the results are second to none. As we made our way to our pink velvet seats, we stopped and piled into the utterly extraordinary round bed, complete with a gilt mirror above it, for an Instagram-worthy picture. It was a dreamy, cotton candy night that I started with a queen of the rodeo cocktail and ended with a fancy nancy, a sparkling champagne jello shot topped with fancy sprinkles. In between my bookend drinks, there was a fanciful feast that included meat and cheese boards, marinated mussels and caviar. If you find yourself in Nashville, be sure to pop into the White Limozeen, you will be glad you did.
The song “White Limozeen” is the rags-to-riches story of a girl seeking stardom, much like Parton herself did. She arrived in Nashville the day after her high school graduation in 1964 and worked as a songwriter until she was signed as a pop singer in 1965 at the ripe age of 19.
In 1967, she went to work singing country music on the “Porter Wagoner Show.” And the rest, as they say, is history.
The lyrics of White Limozeen seem autobiographical and include, “Now she’s a living her dreams like a movie queen. Diamond rings and all things good. From the breadlines to the headlines. She’s the toast of Hollywood. White limozeen. White limozeen. Now she’s really ridin’ high. She’s a woman of the world. But deep inside she never changed. She’s the same old down-home girl.”
I like to think of myself as a good mix of down-home and worldly, and nothing reflects that mix like champagne Jell-O shots.
They are fun and festive, easy to make and just perfect for a little Valentine’s Day or galantine’s day celebration. Cheers!
