The Bible verse Matthew 28:6 "He is not here; He has risen, just as He said. Come and see the place where He lay." has always been one of my favorites.
The Resurrection of Jesus signified a cataclysmic shift in life as it had been known on this earth, but that shift came after many profound changes. Over the last two years, life we have all experienced life changing, in ways big and small.
One thing that has not changed is my love of Easter, it is one of my favorite holidays of the year. Decorating cookies, filling eggs and flowering the cross are some of my most treasured traditions.
There seems to be a lightness and peace at Easter, to me the celebrations are so much more relaxed than Christmas or Thanksgiving. Our celebration is usually later in the afternoon so we have time to go to church, enjoy a hearty breakfast and see what the Easter bunny has put into our baskets.
I remember those Easter Sundays that started before daylight, when anxious kiddos woke up early ready to hunt for eggs and breakfasted on chocolate bunnies. Now that my children are grown our Easters start a little later in the morning, which suits me just fine.
The traditions that bind a family can form a beautiful tapestry but they can also strangle if they don't change to suit new dynamics. For years I have hosted our family and friends for a big Easter lunch, but this year I am changing that up. Instead of preparing a big luncheon, I have decided to let someone else do the cooking. We are heading to my neighborhood club for brunch and I am so pleased to have the time I usually spend shopping, baking and chopping free for family fun.
This change in our Easter tradition will certainly be different but it is one that I welcome with open arms. I am already looking forward to whiling away a relaxing afternoon feasting on candy, hunting eggs, swimming, golf cart rides, patio Jenga, confetti egg wars and silly string fights. It will be a wonderful weekend.
Because having my children gathered in my kitchen is still one of the greatest joys of my life, I do plan to do some cooking, including our traditional Easter breakfast. This quick and easy Breakfast Bundt Cake will be making an appearance on our breakfast buffet. It is an easy way to get the family around the table without spending all morning in the kitchen. I hope the Easter bunny fills your basket with goodies and that the hope of Jesus' resurrection fills your hearts this Easter. Happy Easter from my kitchen to yours.
