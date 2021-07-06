I love all things sparkly, including fireworks, so the Fourth of July has always been one of my favorite holidays. This year, in an unusual twist, my children and I decided to spend the July Fourth in Cancun.
We haven’t been to Cancun in about six years and are, like many of you, weary of the COVID-19 travel restrictions. Now that things are opening up in earnest, we decided there was no better time than now for Mexico.
Jesse Ventura, the colorful wrestler turned politician, summed up my Mexico frame of mind perfectly when he said, “My attitude when I’m in Mexico is I wake up in the morning with nothing to do, and I go to bed half done. I don’t wear a watch. When I live down there, I do nothing according to time. I eat when I’m hungry and go to sleep when I’m tired.”
This was pretty much our exact itinerary, except for a few excursions. We lazed the days away on the pearlescent white sand beaches, basking in the golden Mexican sun by the dreamy turquoise water. Our resort, in Puerto Morelos, was plagued with the seaweed bloom that is happening all over the Caribbean, but we didn’t let that slow us down one bit.
We took a full day to snorkel the the Mesoamerican Reef just outside of Isla Mujeres, which is second in size only to the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. We were amazed by the vibrant fish flitting through the forests of coral and the dancing grasses. Once we had our fill of life under the sea, we relaxed on the stunning beaches, feasting on fresh ceviche and sipping on cool cocktails, until the salty ocean beckoned us back in for a quick, cool splash.
We also took some time to explore the island in a golf cart, which was just a blast. We zipped around the island, which is just short of five miles long, careening down the streets at the breakneck speeds only achievable in a golf cart soaking in the island’s true vibe. It was such fun that when we arrived back on the beach, I couldn’t stop smiling.
On our boat ride back to the main land our captain explained to us the origin of the name of the Island of Women or Islam Mujeres. It dates back to the 16th century when Conquistadors from Spain landed on the island and found it full of statues of the Mayan goddess Ixchel, who was the ruler of medicine, the moon, fertility and happiness. Because when they, the Spaniards, arrived the island appeared to have been inhabited by only women, albeit the stone, statue variety, they felt it appropriate to name it the Island of Women or Isla Mujeres.
To this day, a temple of Ixche still stands in the south side of the island and was later used as a lighthouse, of sorts. Blazing torches were used to illuminate openings in the walls to give sailors a beacon in the night. Isla Mujeres is a breathtakingly, dazzling place, and if I ever decide to run away and become a beach bum, you can bet the Island of Women is where I will be. I can’t wait to share the rest of our adventures with you including a little cliff jumping in the cenotes.
If you want a taste of Mexico without having to fly, whip up this easy and tasty ceviche. You will be glad you did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.