British journalist Fiona Bruce summed up my recent trip succinctly when she mused "Thailand was a revelation to me; the landscapes, the culture, the food and the people."
Everything about Bangkok was vibrant from the stunning architecture to the teeming streets. We toured the spectacular Grand Palace temple, saw the largest Buda in the world, wandered through wholesale food and flower markets, practiced yoga riverside, gave food offerings to the monks and ate our way around the city ending up at Sirocco Restaurant, made famous in the movie "The Hangover 2."
Sirocco and its partner in crime Sky Bar are perched on the 64th floor at the iconic Dome of the lebua's Tower Club and hold the distinction as the highest alfresco dining in the world. They are truly spectacular; the setting and views are singularly striking.
It was a gourmet experience unto itself, with a side of hilarity served courtesy of the gale force winds that laid waste to a very nice glass of champagne and a lovely silk dress.
The high-dollar dinner was 100% worth it not just for the food but for the experience and the stories that will live in infamy forever.
I love travel and food for just that reason, often our expectations are often not met in the way we expect but in the end what we gain is far greater that we could have ever imagined.
A perfect example of that was our travel from Bangkok to Chiang Mai. I had been looking forward to visiting Chiang Mai, not just to see the Old City surrounded by a moat and the original wall that dates back to its founding in 1296, but because we decided to travel there on the overnight train from Bangkok.
I have always wanted to take an overnight train trip and in my mind in envisioned something out of "The Orient Express," complete with a small but sumptuous room, a hip bar car and an elegant dining car. All these visions, to me, totally justified making the overnight ride rather than the quick 45-minute flight. There was a bit of a language barrier and the exchange rate is so askew to me that even as we booked our tickets my dream train ride lived on.
The reality sank in when we arrived at the stark train station. There was not a hint of my halcyon Orient Express expectations, we were greeted by a clean but exceedingly basic landscape and that was not the last of the surprises that lay in wait.
As we boarded the train it became clear that our experience was going to be less Orient Express more White Christmas, minus the singing. So humble was our transportation that when the driver from our hotel, The Shangri-La, came to retrieve us from the station he remarked that we were the only guests of the hotel that had ever arrived via train.
Travel is all about the experience and sleeping in the fold out bunk beds, behind a thin curtain, on the train in Thailand will stand out as another experience that I will never forget.
Another thing I will never forget is how amazing the food was all across the country. Before boarding our Mae Ping river cruise to Wat Chai Mongkhon Temple we ate at a rustic riverside restaurant where I had what may have been the very best meal of my life. The unsophisticated setting was the perfect antidote to the worldly Bangkok and pure perfection for the start of a day that included being blessed by a monk at the temple.
To say we ate our way through Thailand would be an understatement. Among my favorites were Tom Yum Soup and spring rolls. I sampled some of each at every meal.
It is so miserably hot that I cannot bear to make soup right now but luckily, I also ate my weight in summer rolls in Thailand, too. They are the perfect light, fresh way to enjoy a taste of the Orient and still beat the South Texas heat. I wrapped these in lettuce leaves instead of rice paper mostly because I am not a fan of rice paper's texture.
Our next stop is Phuket. I hope you are as excited to read about it as I am to share it with you.