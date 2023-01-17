English actor Craig Charles once said "My life has been, I suppose, the most incredible series of highs and lows."
On our recent trip to Paris we literally experienced an incredible high at the tip top of the Eiffel Tower and the lowest low 65 feet below the city in the catacombs.
Our afternoon in the catacombs was one of the most interesting afternoons of the trip. Beginning in 1786 the catacombs became the final resting place for 6 million Parisians after the city faced a cemetery sanitation crisis. So bad were the conditions created by the inadequate graves that food spoiled immediately and residents were becoming ill.
Originally ancient stone quarry's, which extend labyrinth style for almost 200 miles under the city, the elaborate tunnels offered the perfect solution to the cities catastrophe.
I was prepared for the bones lining the walls of the tunnels to be macabre, but instead it was both a beautiful and humbling experience. Those bones were a brilliant reminder that we are here for such a short time, love is all that really matters and that death is the great equalizer.
We went from an afternoon under the city to a night on top of it.
Our night time tour to the top of the Eiffel Tower was like something out of a dream.
The tower itself, which is illuminated at night, actually sparkles at regular intervals at night and the effect when you are on the tower is what I would imagine it would be like to be inside a star.
Standing 81 stories in all, it is the tallest building in Paris and the sweeping views of the city at night from the upper deck, which is 906 feet above the city and the highest public observation deck in Europe, were pure magic. The heights make me a little uneasy and this was no exception but breathtaking beauty of the City of Lights from the sky in the crisp cold made the fear disappear. It was truly the highest high.
Speaking of highs one of the most specular meals of our trip was enjoyed at The Ritz Carlton's Bar Vendôme. The setting is like being welcomed into a dark, cozy library complete with cocktails and a garden. We warmed ourselves with a selection of sips and perused the amazing menu. Each offering looked better than the last which made it nearly impossible to choose. I finally settled on the rich linguine with sweet roasted prawns, velvety lobster bisque. It was sublime.
From the tinkling music of the grand piano to the elegant white glove service, the meal was pure perfection.
Once home I thought about trying to recreate my meal but it is a new year and I am trying, emphasis on the trying, to drop a few pounds. So inspired by my meal at the Ritz I decided on the lighter Sole Champeaux. There is a little cream to add richness and the wine lends complexity to this simple, tasty dish.