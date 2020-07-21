Alan Moore, author of the Watchmen comics said, “Things are tough all over, cupcake, an’ it rains on the just an’ the unjust alike...except in California.”
COVID had made things tough all over for all of us, and as the Fourth of July approached I was starting to feel like it was raining all over my parade. In an effort to come in out of the proverbial rain I decided to wing my way to California for the holiday weekend. Traveling during a pandemic is a surreal experience. I sailed through security, and as I made my way to the lounge I was stunned to see how empty the airport really was. It was so uninhabited that it felt creepy, that is, until I got on my flight, where the vacancy was a welcomed change. Wearing a mask for the duration of the 4-hour flight was not the most comfortable thing I’ve ever done, but it was a small sacrifice to make for a much needed reality respite.
When my plane touched down in sunny San Francisco I could feel the funk of the last few months lift. My younger cousin and long time traveling companion C.J. met me at the airport and we headed straight to Moonraker for drinks and to catch up. Moonraker is a seafood centered restaurant famous for its cozy leather booths, which are situated to make the most of its magnificent, sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.
We sipped and snacked the afternoon and evening away catching up on all that has happened since we were last together in San Jose in September, which now seems like a lifetime ago.
C.J. shares a home with her charming, longtime boyfriend Lief, and I was endlessly pleased to be their first houseguest.
The weather was heavenly, with balmy ocean breezes and the high each sunny day clocked at just under 70 degrees. Lief and C.J.’s home is less than a mile from Rockaway Beach so we made a point to walk to the beach each morning taking in the sights from the Pacifica Coastal Trail. The steep switchback was a great way to walk off the wonderful wine and fresh seafood we feasted on while I visited.
We spent my last day on the West Coast on the patio at Moss Beach Distillery, which was the perfect way to cap off my five days in Cali.
Moss Beach Distillery is a fantastic and historic place to enjoy a drink and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Originally known as Franks Place, named after the original owner Frank Torres, it was built in 1927 and was originally a speakeasy and drop off point for rum runners to unload boats full of booze bound for San Francisco during prohibition. In its heyday, Franks Place was popular with everyone from Hollywood players to politicians and everyone in between.
The “Blue Lady”, a patron of the era, is still reported to visit the restaurant in ghost form after her extracurricular relationship with the bar’s piano player led to a fatal altercation with her husband. After the repeal of prohibition, Franks took on new life as a restaurant, and now is open as both a distillery and restaurant. We whiled away the afternoon on the dog friendly patio, the warm sun was the perfect foil to the ocean’s brisk breezes.
Even in California, the Fourth of July was a little different this year. But in spite of that, it was a truly memorable one. We celebrated with a socially distanced block party complete with fireworks, new friends and fabulous food.
My contribution to the buffet was Cheesesteak Crescent Rolls; they are portable, fast and easy, making them the perfect party food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.