Pop star Jennifer Lopez is as far from a philosopher as one can be, but when asked about her gal-pal relationship, she profoundly expressed, “My girlfriends are everything to me. They celebrate with you; they cry with you; they hold you when you need to be held. They laugh with you. They’re mean with you. They’re always there, and it’s just a priceless thing to have.”
Last week, I was invited to a Favorite Things party hosted by one of my gal-pals and it was an absolute blast. If you are unfamiliar with the concept of the “Favorite Things” party, let me bring you up to speed. The basic premise is that you ask each invitee to bring at least one of their “favorite things,” a product, book or gadget that they love up to a set dollar limit, wrapped and ready to exchange. Then, much like a white elephant gift exchange, the participants draw numbers and select gifts. In our case, our price limit was $20, and we brought two of each of our favorites so we could have two rounds of fun, and fun it certainly was.
I was totally stumped about what to bring. I’ve got lots of favorite things. In the end, I settled on a huge Valentine glitter bath bomb (because, if you know me, you know I love glitter) paired with an apron (I collect them) and a cute Rae Dunn trinket box. For me, the best part of the party was seeing what other people love. Each lady’s interpretation was as perfect as it was unique, and as each gal opened her presents, I was as excited as a child on Christmas morning. We oohed, aahed, laughed and had an all around fabulous night.
One thing I love about the great group of women who sat around the circle is that despite being different ages, at different stages in life and of varying degrees of closeness, they are all priceless. They are all fun and funny, interesting, kind and just a little sassy. I’ve laughed with them all and cried with some, which is just perfect in my book.
At this particular party, each guest was asked to bring a favorite appetizer or dessert to share and, in addition to sparkling conversation, we were treated to a sparkling champagne bar. I bought a charcuterie board to share, but enjoyed a nibble of everyone else’s yummy treats.
One of my favorite snacks was Kim’s sweet hot dip. It’s delish.
