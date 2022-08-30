Famed playwright George Bernard Shaw expressed my sentiments perfectly when he said “There is no love sincerer than the love of food.”
I love food and all the related experiences, I love to plan and shop for food, to cook, eat, and even dine out.
Recently I have been spending more time than usual in Houston with my daughter as she convalesces and because I believe in the curative power of the dining experience, we have enjoyed some lovely meals out together.
One of the first things I do when planning a trip is to look for interesting places to eat and dining out with Caroline in Houston is no exception but given her limited mobility it has presented a challenge in more ways than one. Because she has not been able to get out on her own the way she usually does I wanted to make our jaunts extra special but the fact that she has been confined to a wheelchair has added a new layer of complexity to our excursions. Navigating the world with a loved one in a wheelchair can be formattable and tiring experience for everyone involved. We have maneuvered and made it work but, in the process, I have gained a new respect for those for whom this is a part of everyday life.
I have long maintained that there is healing power in food and Houston Restaurant Weeks is a shining example of just that. This annual extravaganza offers the chance to dine at the best restaurants who participate by offering a special price fix menu with sales benefiting The Houston Food Bank. Two-course lunch and brunch menus are offered for $25 per person, and three-course dinners are presented for $39 and $55 depending on the meal selected.
In turn, the restaurants each donate $2 for the $25 meals, $4 for the $39 meals, and $6 for each $55 meal to the Food Bank.
Since its inception in 2003 Houston Restaurant Weeks has contributed an astonishing $17.6 million to heal the hurt of hunger. This year HRW started Aug. 1 and runs thru Sept. 5 so you still have time to partake.
One of our most memorable meals this year was at Brasserie du parc. This chic French restaurant offered us the perfect respite after a long day of appointments in the medical center. The industrial style interior is ideal foil for the luxurious French food. We settled in at a sunny corner table and feasted on buttery escargot, meaty crab cakes, crisp duck confit, rich prosciutto tartine, a sweet raspberry Napoleon and refreshing rosewater sorbet. The meal was pure, decadent perfection.
Restaurant week brought us to the indulgent Brasserie du parc but the outstanding food and superb service will bring us back.
We also recently celebrated Caroline’s birthday and the raspberry Napoleon we enjoyed served as my inspiration for her cake. I made her a Blueberry Lavender Cake with White Chocolate Buttercream. It was not nearly as light at the Napoleon but what it lacks in lightness it more than makes up for in richness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.