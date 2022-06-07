Benjamin Franklin said "Wine makes daily living easier, less hurried, with fewer tensions and more tolerance."

Lately I have been living life in fast forward, so over Memorial Day weekend, one of my favorite wine drinking companions and I decided to slow things down a little with a quick trip to Fredericksburg.

Our first stop on Friday afternoon was to the beautiful and impressive Barons Creek Vineyard. We enjoyed a lovely afternoon on their expansive and impressive patio, listening to live music. I have been to the Barons Creek several times, but the stunning Italian-inspired grounds never get old. The friendly staff are quick to pour and always glad to make recommendations for new and interesting places in the area to enjoy food and fun, making it a fantastic place to spend a little time learning about and enjoying some fabulous wine.

When we finally decided to make our way back to town, we cooled off and enjoyed easy conversation and libations at 78624/The Bar.

If that name sounds familiar, it should. Several years ago, Lauren Bade/77901 had a wine bar and gift shop in downtown Victoria. Much to my disappointment, the Victoria location closed, but the Hill Country location picked up exactly where Victoria left off! The decor, food and feel are just the same.

It was a little like going home again. When it was time for us to bid The Bar adieu, we drifted to one of my favorite Fredericksburg dinner haunts, Vaudeville. Vaudeville describes itself as "... a collaboration of equal parts gastronomic spectacle and artistic variety." And I could not characterize it any better. The street level gift market is a feast for the eyes full of an eclectic mix of luxurious and interesting finds. Downstairs, there is the quiet, white tablecloth bistro that is just begging you to linger over luscious wines and even more decadent morsels.

We started with the velvety seafood gratin, which was every bit as rich as it sounds. I enjoyed the seared yellowfin that was served over the best spaghetti squash I have ever tasted. The atmosphere at Vaudeville is the perfect marriage of formality and relaxation, and the seating feels like it was designed to encourage comradery with your fellow diners. We had a spirited visit with the couple seated next to us that made the evening all the more memorable.

The next day, we took a Majesty wine tour, which was an absolute blast. Highway 290 between Fredericksburg and Johnson City is a wine lovers haven. So many wineries and tasting rooms have popped up along 290 that the road has been recognized as one of the premier wine destinations in the United States. Our tour included stops at Safari and Foyt wineries and finally the Texas Wine Collective, which is three wineries all in one.

Safari and the Wine Collective were outstanding. Foyt was honestly more than a little disappointing, but the fact the three other couples on our tour were such fun, it more than made up for one less than stellar stop. The other couples were so entertaining that when the tour concluded we all decided to keep the party going and headed to Martini's Seafood House for sips and sumptuous supper. We settled into the soft velvet chairs around our table for a lively and sometime loud evening full of laughs and spectacular seafood.

Of all the outstanding food we enjoyed at Martini's, the cold seafood tower was the most impressive, but the Prince Edward Island oysters on the half shell were my favorites.

It was a weekend full of wine and wonderful memories. I have been to Fredericksburg many times, and each time I discover something new, which is one of the reasons I keep going back. Next time you find yourself back in Fredericksburg, make sure to stop in to one or all of my old or new favorite haunts, you will be very glad you did.

Red wine and the hot Texas summer are not a match made in heaven, but they can be. This marriage of three of my true loves, cheesecake, popsicles and red wine is the perfect way to beat the heat.