Gerald Ford mused “The length of one’s days matter less than the love of one’s family and friends.”
Christmas is here and there is no gift greater than love.
When I count my blessings the love of my family and friends is what I cherish most. We all have people who make our lives better by just being them. My darling friend Michael is one of those people.
I have never met anyone with more style and grace than my beloved “MC” so last week, when it was time to celebrate his birthday, Lindsey, Shelley and I made our way to Houston to do just that. We lunched at Mariposa inside Neiman Marcus, which has been Michael’s birthday tradition for 30 years.
I love Mariposa, the food and drinks are all amazing but the people are what makes dining there such an experience. People like sweet Elia who waited on us. After 30 years of dedicated service she is retiring at the end of the month, but not before serving her beloved Michael one last birthday meal.
As they reminisced about all the years and all the lunches they have shared it was as if a warm glow filled the restaurant, the glow that shines when friends become family.
Looking around the table I saw family too. People who, not by blood but by choice, have shared some of life’s highest highs and lowest lows. Of all the people I know Michael has not just the desire but the talent to make life more beautiful in every way for everyone. He leaves a little sparkle wherever he goes and it is a privilege to call him my friend.
We whiled away the rest of the day shopping, laughing and even playing like children inside of a life sized snow globe.
As the afternoon melted into evening we made our way to the River Oaks district and settled in for dinner at Toulouse, one of Michaels favorite French restaurants. I am just back from Paris (and I’m looking forward to sharing more of my trip with you next time) and dining at Toulouse is almost like being back in the City of Lights. The patio is enclosed for the winter so the twinkling holiday lights gave the night a dreamy, halcyon shimmer and the sparkling conversation truly made it one to remember.
We started our feast with buttery escargot, crisp calamari and creamy Brie.
For dinner I had the Linguini Fruit de Mer, which is a light pasta dish featuring half a lobster, mussels, little neck clams, and calamari. It was absolutely divine.
And because no birthday dinner is complete without a sweet treat, we also enjoyed several of their decedent dessert offerings. My favorite was the salted caramel gelato, it was melt-in-your-mouth amazing. So good in fact that I made a batch to serve for dessert on Christmas Eve. It is easy and indulgent all at once.
I hope your Christmas is filled with the love of family, friends and wonderful food. Merry Christmas from my kitchen to yours.