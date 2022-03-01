Lovable PBS painter and personality Bob Ross said, "We don't make mistakes. We have happy accidents."
Last weekend, my charming companion and I found ourselves at the Victoria Symphony's Classical Blockbusters Meets The East performance quite by accident. How do you find yourself at a symphony performance by accident, you ask? Well, that is a story for another day, but it was just as Bob Ross said, a very happy accident.
Changlu Wu, the dazzling master of the pipa, was the guest artist and her performance was just that, dazzling. Given the current state of the world, experiencing the gorgeous merging of two cultures through music was as apropos as it was heartwarming.
Before my happy accident on Saturday, I was not familiar with the pipa but was utterly enchanted by the interesting performance. The sounds that resonated from the pipa ran the gamut from a distinctly Asian melodies to tones that were reminiscent of a banjo all the way to echoes of an electric guitar.
It was absolutely amazing to see Wu's hands dance over the strings, at sometimes slowly and at others with such dizzying speed that seemed almost unreal.
After seeing the pipa in action, I wanted to know a little more about this lute-like instrument. The name pipa finds it origins in they the instrument is played, with pi referring to the forward strumming motion and the pa attributed to the backward strokes. This beautiful pear-shaped instrument is thought to have originated around 220 B.C. in China and at that time the stings were made of silk. Modern day pipas feature steel strings but otherwise little about this instrument seems to have changed.
The steel strings are played with finger picks, which I found particularly interesting because at one point during the performance I was struck by how similar the sound of the pipa was to a banjo, the tones and even the technique reminded me of my last trip to the Grand Ole Opry.
I was struck by how quickly, dramatically and seamlessly the sounds produced by the pipa evolved. It was equally entertaining seeing how it was played, much like a guitar the artist uses their left hand on the neck to change the tones produced by the strings while the right hand plucks and strums to create a myriad of sounds, but unlike a guitar or lute, the pipa is played held upright, resting on the player's lap. This playing technique adds a unique dimension of beauty and drama to its performance, one you will want to experience for yourself.
Charles Poliquin, Canadian author and strength coach, said "No one ever ate anything by accident." My symphony trip may have been a happy accident, but this week's recipe was certainly not. Inspired by the pear shape of the pipa and its Asian origins, I decided to whip up some beef bulgogi, an easy and tasty Korean-style barbecue.
