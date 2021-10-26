In "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," Washington Irving's the Headless Horseman reads, “When the spooks have a midnight jamboree/They break it up with fiendish glee/The ghosts are bad but the one that’s cursed/Is the headless horseman; he’s the worst/That’s right, he’s a fright on Halloween night! When he goes a-joggin’ ‘cross the land/Holding his noggin in his hand/Demons take one look and groan/And they hit the road to parts unknown/Beware, take care he rides alone!”
Pretty spooky stuff considering it was written in 1949, but just perfect for this Sunday's Halloween. I have always loved Halloween. The dressing up in costume, fun frights and lots of candy make it a holiday after my own heart. When my children were young, one of our favorite things to do in the week leading up to Halloween was to carve pumpkins.
When I was a child, my parents would hack the top off a couple of pumpkins and give them to my brother and me. We would use big spoons to scoop out the "guts." When we were finished, we got ballpoint pens and drew rudimentary triangle eyes, noses and gap-tooth grins on our gourds that my mom or dad would then cut out with a paring knife. Life was breathed into these beauties when my mom would place a lit votive candle inside of each one, and we turned out the lights. The dancing flames added to the spooky delight shining out from our front porch.
After we finished, we would pick the seeds out of the pumpkin "guts," and wash and roast them in the oven with a little season salt — it was Halloween at its finest.
A few days ago, I was looking back at some pictures of my own children from a few years ago hard at work carving their Halloween pumpkins. They are such sweet memories. But they also got me to thinking. How and why do we carve pumpkins to celebrate All Hallows Eve?
It turns out we have the Irish to thank for the tradition, sort of. An old Irish folktale starring a nasty fellow named Stingy Jack is where our jack-o'-lantern tradition finds its roots. Families carved scary faces into turnips, gourds, beets and even potatoes, lit the insides and placed them by their front doors to keep Stingy Jack and other marauding spirits away.
Irish immigrants in the United States are credited with carving the first pumpkins, which are native to the U.S. and not common in Ireland, in the 1800s. Pumpkins proved much easier to carve and light than turnips or potatoes and so a new tradition was born. I hope you and yours have already carved your pumpkins and are ready for a spooky night of fun. I hope you roasted a few pumpkin seeds so you can make this easy, tasty toffee. If not, grab a bag next time you are at the store and whip some up — it's hauntingly good. Happy Halloween from my kitchen to yours.
