In one of my all-time favorite movies, "Sabrina," Audrey Hepburn pronounces “Paris is always a good idea.” so when my son suggested it as our winter vacation destination I quickly approved and set to work planning.
We spent a long Thanksgiving break eating, exploring and enjoying The City of Lights, and while I am glad to be home, I think I left a little piece of my heart in Paris.
I have so much to share with you about our trip but as we head long into the holiday season the twinkling Christmas Markets feel like the best place to start.
My sweetest childhood dreams about Santa's workshop were put to shame by the brilliant, dazzling glimmer of the Christmas Market. If you are unfamiliar with the tradition of European Christmas Markets, they are considered the start of the Festive Season and begin opening at the beginning of Advent, continuing nightly until Christmas.
The first market was held in 1434 in Dresden, Germany, and the tradition quickly spread all across Europe.
We went to the Tuileries Garden Christmas Market, which is nestled right next to the Louvre Museum. It is the largest market in Paris and is exploding with activity. The market shops are tiny wooden chalets, reminiscent of life-sized gingerbread houses, sparkling with lights, that are filled to the brim with the kind of unique presents, prizes, treats and surprises that make you feel like you have stepped into the North Pole.
We all found unique treasures. I am especially enamored of the delicate glass Christmas tree ornament that I watched the artisan make right before my eyes in his little gingerbread-like shop. It was a truly magical experience made even more magical by the sights and smells floating from the myriad of food stalls in the market.
The food, ahhhh the glorious food!. I do not think I have the descriptive powers to fully convey the enormity, the variety and the richness of the Christmas Markets offerings. There were pasta stands with huge wheels of parmesan cheese that the steaming pasta was swirled in just prior to serving; Grills kissing sizzling meat; huge copper pots filled with endless varieties of piping hot seafood paellas; piles and piles of crisp macarons; creamy and dreamy nougats of every imaginable kind; popping hot roasted chestnuts; the warm cinnamon smell of vin chaud (hot mulled wine) and even a gleaming Champaign igloo.
You could eat and drink for days and still not have a sample of everything the market has to offer. As we meandered through in childlike awe the mulled wine chased the damp chill from my bones and the hot, buttery soft roasted chestnuts made me feel like I was in the middle of a real-life Christmas carol.
Our trip was magical. It was the perfect antidote to this annus horribilis and it left me in mind of author Amy Thomas' musings, “I guess it goes to show that you just never know where life will take you. You search for answers. You wonder what it all means. You stumble, and you soar. And, if you’re lucky, you make it to Paris for a while.”
It was a lucky Thanksgiving holiday spent with the ones I love in the city of love.
Speaking of love, there is no love greater and richer than the love of wine. The smell of vin chaud, or mulled wine, is, to me, the smell of Christmas. This recipe for mulled wine goes together quickly and then can be forgotten to simmer quietly until you need a cozy drink to chase the chill away.