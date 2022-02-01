Julia Child once said “Life itself is the proper binge.”
I have always found that to be true, but never truer than at a recent Wine Dinner at The Club at Colony Creek.
Their outstanding food, and the fact that I live a couple of doors down from The Club, make it one of my favorite dinner haunts.
I missed out on the last wine dinner so when the announcement was made for the winter event, I made reservations for my little party immediately. The dinner sold out instantly and there was such an overwhelming demand for seats that a second night of wine and fun was quickly planned and the seating filled up just as fast.
It was a magical night, the perfect end to one of the coldest and most beautiful days of the year.
Julia Child also said “...no one is born a great cook; one learns by doing.”
Chef Daniel Escalona certainly has done that. He is The Club's talented and charming chef with whom I recently judged the Kids Q steak cooking contest at the Texana Chili Spill. His welcoming demeanor put the young contestants at ease and his thoughtful suggestions and encouragement were offered in a way designed to keep the children interested and excited about cooking.
I enjoy having the chance to visit with him when I'm dining at The Club and always look forward to the frequent, fresh new additions he brings to the menu.
The imaginative Wine Dinner menu was as impressive as it was delicious.
The meal started with crispy quail medallions with pomegranate molasses paired with a Elouan Pino Noir 2018, it was fabulous. I love quail and the pomegranate molasses brought a whole new dimension to the flavors and was the perfect complement to the robust Pino.
Next, we enjoyed Belgium Chicken Waterzooi, which was the dish I was looking forward to the most. It was expertly paired with a 2020 Kellerei Cantina Terlan Pinot Grigio. I am generally not a fan of Pinot Grigio but when paired with the velvety soup it was absolutely divine.
Our third course was a puntarella and Treviso salad with pears, Manchego cheese and a roasted carrot honey vinaigrette that was matched flawlessly with a Daou Sauvignon Blanc 2020. The lively, bright Daou was made even more so by the crisp, sweet pears and buttery cheese.
The main course was a stunning veal short rib wellington with Cumberland sauce, duchess potatoes and garlic roasted asparagus spears and it harmonized with the 2019 Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon superbly. The flaky wellington was decedent and the silky, lush Decoy was its ideal complement.
I was so full that my poor stomach was saying stop but I am no quitter so I persevered onward.
The rich chocolate crepe with berries and crème anglaise was itself overwhelming and made even more so when paired with the sparkling Stella Rosa Imperiale Black Lux.
I left the dinner stuffed, not just with food but with great memories with my charming friends.
I am looking very forward to the next wine dinner, although I may need to fast for a few days in advance.
When I got home from the dinner, I tried my hand at making a rich creamy Belgium Chicken Waterzooi and I loved it.
