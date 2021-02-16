A couple of months ago my adult children and I went on a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. I love to travel and the only thing that makes it better is going with my favorite people. For us the trip was especially exciting because it was a welcome break from the monotony of COVID-19 and an escape from the new normal that we are all so weary of.
The Mexican state of Baja California Sur is home to Cabo San Lucas, which is one Mexico’s top five tourist destinations and, after going a couple of times I truly understand why. The people were warm and friendly, the weather was divine and the scenery was breathtaking. From the sandy beaches kissed by the beautiful blue water to the rugged terrain of the mountains dotted with stunning stone structures. Everywhere you looked was a feast for the eyes.
While we were in Cabo we stayed at Sandos Finisterra Los Cabos, it was a great place and the fact that it was walking distance from the IGY Marina made it even better. Almost as soon as we arrived in Mexico we headed over to Sancho’s, a restaurant and bar owned by Edna’s own Margo Marek. Located in the Tesoro section of the marina between the K and L docks, Sancho’s opened Oct. 22, 2016. Oct. 22 also happens to be my birthday and with a opening date like that, I knew it had to be good.
Shortly after we bellied up to the bar we feasted on their signature dish, the famous Pink Taco.
It was better than I could have imagined. A crispy shell stuffed with meat, cheese, crisp lettuce and topped with hot sauce, the pink taco is then wrapped in a layer of beans and finished with a soft tortilla. It was so good that I would head back to Mexico just to have another one.
While I stuffed myself with tacos and enjoyed the view of the stunning marina I started to toy with the idea of selling everything, heading to Mexico, and opening a bar on the beach. That would be the life.
Then I caught a glimpse of Margo behind the bar. She was hustling and never stopped. It is obvious that she loves her work but also very clear that she works very hard. Sancho’s is a success because of Margo’s clear, tireless dedication to her business.
When we talked briefly about what it takes to make Sancho’s such a winner in a sea of bars and restaurants, Margo gave credit to her staff, saying they are more than employees, they have grown into a family, She brought some decidedly American workforce ideas and implemented them at Sancho’s. Things we often take for granted like vacation time and health insurance were novelties to her staff.
Margo said that without the love and loyalty of everyone at Sancho’s it would not be the success it is and I truly believe her, you can feel the family among all the employees and I already can’t wait to go back.
In addition to plenty of eating and sunbathing we also spent some of our Cabo vacation on the water both whale watching and off shore fishing.
If you know me then you know that getting up early is not something I enjoy at home, let alone on vacation but I was willing to make the sacrifice for a little fishing adventure.
The water was rough but beautiful and although we didn’t have great fishing success we did have a great time.
Our whale watching tour was another story entirely, we were so close to the whales that they sprayed our boat and at one point were swimming back and forth under us. We even saw darling calves frolicking with their mothers in the Sea of Cortez and it was magical.
The trip was the prefect sandy, salty, sunny vacation and after last weekend’s freezing weather I am ready to pack my bags and head back to Cabo right now.
Recently as a reminder of our fabulous trip, and to warm my heart a little, I made these Mexican Shrimp Cocktails, they were delicious.
