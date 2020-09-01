I enjoy writing for you, in part because I relish in the creative process and I like sharing a bit of my life with you, but I mostly love it because I genuinely love food.
When last we “spoke,” I had just enjoyed a fabulous meal during Houston Restaurant Week at the trendy Gauchos Do Sul. While sitting around that table, the conversation turned to our food “yeses” and “nos”. I am an excellent dinner party guest because I have a sparkling personality (ha!) and, with the exception of organ meat, cucumbers and beets, I enjoy eating everything.
My gal pal Lina had a hearty helping of beets on her salad plate and after extolling their virtues offered me a bite. I took one and my original feelings were confirmed: Beets taste like dirt. Not the same as if you ate a spoonful of dirt (I have never done this but it is an educated guess), but they always leave my palate with a hint, an aftertaste, of dirt. This is not the earthy undertone you might detect when tasting wine, to me it is just, well, dirt. Luckily, I was able to wash the beet taste out of my mouth with a lovely wine and lots of other scrumptious bites.
Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “All life is an experiment. The more experiments you make the better.”
I enjoy experimenting when cooking and trying new things, so when I got home, I started looking for a way to prepare beets that I might like. I came across a recipe for beet gnocchi and thought that, given my love of carbs, maybe in pasta form, I might find beets more palatable. I turned my gnocchi making into a two-day process, baking the beet and potato one day, refrigerating them overnight so they could cool, and then picking up the next day. This recipe really brought out my creative side. I’ve never purchased beets before and the greens were so lush and beautiful, I put them in a vase on my kitchen counter.
It’s also the first time I’ve ever grated a baked potato. I’m sure some breakfast tacos will see this new technique in the near future. I have made plenty of pasta in the past, but this was my inaugural gnocchi-making attempt and as I rolled the pink dough into long snakes, it reminded me of the endless hours I spent with my kiddos playing with play dough. The pasta making process was easier and more fun than I anticipated and is something I will absolutely do again.
I love things that are pink, so much so, my garage is painted pink. But even the beautiful, deep rose color of my finished product and the tang of the goat cheese and the boldness of the sage were not enough to cover the lingering hint of dirt that I detected while eating my gnocchi. If you love beets, you will certainly love this pretty pasta; if you don’t, you won’t.
Author Neil Gaiman wrote, “I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes. Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You’re doing things you’ve never done before, and more importantly, you’re doing something.”
My gnocchi may not have come out with the flavor I had hoped for, but I loved the process and learned some nuances that will help me in my future culinary endeavors. We learn best by doing, and I hope every day you will expand your horizons in the kitchen, on your plates and in your lives. Cheers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.