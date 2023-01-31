Happy Valentines Month.
The other day, as I made these fluffy cupcakes as a pre-Valentine's Day treat, I started to wonder about the origins of our modern-day Valentine's Day traditions so I set out to do a little research. This is what I learned.
Geoffrey Chaucer's 14th century poem "The Parliament of Fowls" begins with
"A garden saw I, full of blossomy boughs
Upon a river, in a green mead,
There as sweetness evermore enough is,
With flowers white, blue, yellow, and red,
And cold well-streams, nothing dead,
That swimming full of small fishes' light,
With fins red and scales silver bright."
The beautiful poem, which continues on for four more stanzas, is thought to be the first Valentine's Day poem ever written.
Chaucer's love poem served as inspiration to young English men of the late 1700s to send the first of the modern Valentine's Day cards. Originally, they were mostly handmade using fabric lace and ribbons and hand-written sentiments.
In the mid-19th century the first factory made Valentine's Day cards, which were adorned with paper lace and printed verses, became increasingly popular.
American men, not to be out done by their English counterparts, can thank New England stationer Esther Howland, for whom the annually awarded Greeting Card Visionary award is aptly named, for bringing the tradition of exchanging Valentine's Day cards across the pond.
Sending roses as a token of Valentine's Day affection is thought to be rooted in the popular custom of 19th century Victorians, who were the first to send flowers as a romantic overture. Those whimsical Victorian's considered roses the most romantic flower. Of all the flowers the red rose in particular was said to symbolize the sender's passion for the recipient.
The custom of giving chocolates to a love interest can be traced all the way back to the time of the ancient Aztecs, whose leader Montezuma considered chocolates an aphrodisiac.
The Cadbury company is credited for creating the first heart-shaped box of Valentine’s chocolates in 1861, and the rest, as they say is history.
Love is always in the air in my kitchen and these sweet cupcakes are the perfect way to share it. They are easy, light and sweet and the buttercream frosting is creamy and decadent, making them perfect for class parties or for an easy romantic desert for a dinner at home.
I will leave you with the words of Oscar Wilde "To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance!" Happy early Valentine's Day from my kitchen to yours.