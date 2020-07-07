When journalist Hunter S. Thompson said “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! What a Ride!” He summed up exactly the way I try to live my life.
I am a high-energy person in perpetual motion. I am always ready to see, learn and experience new things.
If you read my column very often you know I am not one to let grass grow under my feet for too long before my next adventure and at any given time my bags are usually mostly packed, but COVID-19 has kept me grounded longer than I like.
To while away the time, I have been spending more time than usual at my pool. During the past several months, I have had a steady stream of friends and family leisurely drift in and out, while social distancing, of course. We have grilled, lounged, floated, splashed, laughed and eaten our way through the lockdown.
Children (and few of the adults) have roasted marshmallows at the fire pit, feasted on juicy watermelon slices and slid down my slide.
I broke out my ice cream freezer and have made more batches of homemade ice cream than I care to admit.
This lengthy, mandatory “staycation” reminded me of the sage words of the 1980’s iconic movie character Ferris Bueller: “Life moves pretty fast, if you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
When I can finally get back to go, go, going, you can bet I will, but this has been a great reminder to take a little more time to enjoy the view from my very own back yard a little more often.
Back in April when the lock down began in earnest, I planted a little COVID container garden. It has been a bit of a learning curve for me. Between the buckets of rain all at once, the insects and the deer, my crop has been a less than bumper.
My tomatoes have been, for the most part, doing well, but my squash have struggled.
A couple of Sundays ago, my grown son, Carter, popped in unexpectedly to spend the day and night with me. Having your grown children back in the nest, even if it is just for one night, is the best kind of surprise. He and I hung out on the patio, grilled, and I introduced him to my new favorite show “Yellowstone.” Luckily, I had just enough squash from my little garden to make this fantastic summer squash casserole, it is the perfect side dish to serve when you are cooking out and catching up.
Our country turned 244 years old last weekend and times couldn’t be more uncertain. Much like a child celebrating their birthday, our nation is full of excitement, apprehension and in desperate need of guidance from good, loving people. Now, more than ever, I am proud to be an American because even in the most turbulent of times there is no place better in the world. As we navigate these difficult times I pray that God blesses America and keeps you and yours safe and well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.