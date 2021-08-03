Last week, I found the lights of the big city calling a little louder than usual, so when my gal pal Kim invited me to go to Dallas with her for a few days, I jumped at the chance.
We stayed at a hip boutique hotel in Highland Park and spent our days sipping, shopping and snacking a wide swath through the Big D. We spent one evening exploring the lively, artsy and quirky Deep Ellum area. It was hot, but the people watching alone made it worth the trip. Uptown offered us a fantastic meal at Public School 214 and some amazing shopping. Loro, one of my favorite haunts in Austin, did not disappoint. And Toller Patio Bar and Kitchen offered the perfect place for a late evening outdoor sip.
For me, one of the highlights of our trip was a stop at Eataly, a spectacular Italian grocery market and restaurant. I could have spent hours wandering the aisles taking in the myriad of fresh baked breads, the sumptuous looking fresh meats, the tantalizing cheeses and the amazing fresh pizza pies. It was as if we had stepped from the mall right into Italy. There are multiple counters — each with different offerings. There is a pastry counter on the lower level, and on the upper level there is a wood-fired pizza area and another one dedicated to fresh pasta.
We settled in at La Pasta and took a little break, sipping a lovely cabernet and snacking on fresh sundried tomato pesto while watching the ladies make creamy, fresh mozzarella. I can't wait to go back to Dallas, this time with my trusty Yeti in tow, so I can stock up on the delectable offerings at Eataly. As it was, I made my way home with plenty of little treats that are all already gone.
When it was finally time for us to head home, we made our way back via Waco so we could stop at Magnolia Market at the Silos. When I am not eating or cooking, I sell real estate. Despite the popularity of Chip and Joanna Gaines real estate and homemaking empire, linchpinned by their television show "Fixer Upper," I found myself at a bit of a disadvantage when approaching the Silos because I have never watched their show.
After my visit to the Silos, that will change. It was a fun and inspiring experience. I moved into a new home in January and am about to kick off a downsizing sale that will allow me the space to begin some much-anticipated home renovations. While I would describe my personal style as more traditional than the shiplap-loving Gaines', I found several treasures that I cannot wait to incorporate into my vision for the redesign of my spaces.
The next time you find yourself in Waco, do yourself a favor and stop by the myriad of shops that make up Silo's complex. In addition to the shopping, there is a sweet bakery, an expansive green space dotted with darling food trucks and even a baseball diamond where you can grab a bat and join a pick-up game.
Off-site from the Silos, we enjoyed an amazing, carb-laden lunch at Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines' restaurant. We started with a selection of infused butters and a delectable bread basket, some spectacular seasoned crackers and tangy pimento cheese. To be honest, we should have stopped there, but of course we did not, and my shorts are telling me that I am still carrying a little of my jaunt to Dallas and Waco with me. I decided to ignore my snug shorts and made a quick batch of pimento cheese to snack on after I got home. It is the perfect, nostalgic summertime snack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.