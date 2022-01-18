The morning of New Years Eve my darling children and I, along with nine of our great friends, took off for a week-long holiday ringing in 2022 in sunny Xcaret Mexico.
We stayed at the Occidental at Xcaret which was a totally different and unique resort experience. The hotel complex itself is nestled in the jungle and along the sea so we were able to truly embrace the very best of all that Mexico has to offer. It felt like an authentic setting, with the gorgeous foliage ending just at the edge of the snow white sandy beaches. Each day we were greeted by monkeys, deer, iguanas, coati and agouti wandering freely.
One afternoon, to all of our delight, a sweet fawn found her way to the beach and spent a little time hanging out with us.
The resort had onsite, seaside, ruins we could tour at our leisure and was also right next to an ecological park that included a sea turtle sanctuary and cenotes.
Our group swam thru the cool, underground caves, we ohhhed and ahhhed over the sea turtles who we could see at each stage of development from the tiny hand sized babies to the huge 3-foot adult behemoths. We saw nurse sharks and watched the dolphins perform.
On our trip into Tulum we hiked the ancient ruins, visited a jewelry factory, shopped, taste tested lots of flavored tequilas, sipped tropical cocktails out of pineapples and feasted on local food and the Mexican take on American cuisine.
In Isla Mujeres we soaked up the sun on gorgeous, palatial beaches and shopped the afternoon away. The trip itself was great fun and I couldn't think of a better way to ring in the New Year than with such wonderful people in a true paradise.
As I sat down to write this article the song "Just Fishin' " by Trace Atkins kept running thru my mind. In the song a father recognizes that, while his little girl thinks they are "just fishing", they are actually making life long memories. My own adult children love vacations, especially the ones gifted to them by their mother, and because they are both only in their 20's I am sure they think we are just vacationing but for me it is very much more, especially now.
My father is ill and, as both a daughter and a mother, that brings so many things in life into sharp perspective. I have heard it said that spending time with your adult children is like visiting the very best parts of your past, and for me that is very true. When I look at them I still see my sweet, little babies but I also truly cherish our adult relationships.
I recently read that true wealth is discretionary time and having the time with my children to share adventures, learn new things and even just hang out far away from the pull of life's everyday obligations is one of the greatest gifts in my life. And they think we are just vacationing.
One of my most frequent dinner guests is my son and last week when he came by I whipped up this Beef Stroganoff Soup. It is hearty and easily doubled, which I did so I could send a little of Mom's love home with him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.