A couple of weeks ago some great friends and I took a little local road trip that reminded me very much of the Lesley Gore song “Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows.” It was a gorgeous, sunshiny day when we set out on our first leg of the jaunt.
To start the day, we made our way to Goliad to stroll and shop at their monthly market days which is nestled under the towering oaks around their historic town square. It was the perfect day for outdoor shopping and the setting could not have been more inviting. We wound our way around the square and ended up at my darling friend Amanda’s store, The Sweetheart Boutique. Amanda’s shop, which is one of the newest around Goliad’s celebrated square, is packed to the brim with darling women’s clothing, precious children’s wear, unique toys, gifts and lots of great specialty food items. Recently she has added a fun, nostalgic candy section. When we stepped in the door, I felt like I had stepped back in time into candy heaven. If you were there that day and saw me, you might have thought you were in Willy Wonka’s candy factory. I was having a true Veruca Salt moment, greedily snapping up hands full of shiny red wax lips, big flat striped strips of McCraws old fashion taffy, chalky candy cigarettes, rolls of butter rum Lifesavers, bags of Caleys hard candies, Nik Nips, Necco wafers, and candy buttons.
Most of my haul went into my adult children’s Easter baskets but few special tidbits found their way into my candy jar for a rainy day. Next time you find yourself in Goliad stop into The Sweetheart Boutique, treat yourself and say hi to sweet Amanda.
After we bid the boutique adieu we intended to head straight to Cuero for some quick, take no prisoners’ style shopping but the sirens song of live music wafting from The Commercial Street Bar was just too much for us to resist. A cool margarita and some hot loaded fries, complete with their delectable fry sauce, quickly revived us and we were off to the races again.
Finally, we made it to Shiner where we stopped for another sip and snack at the Shiner Diner. The atmosphere at the fresh, bright Shiner Diner is as crisp as their fried green tomatoes and as perfect as their spicy Bloody Mary’s. We feasted on their piquant pimento cheese, satisfying sandwiches, fresh salads, juicy burgers and the very best chicken wings I have had in a very long time. If you have not yet been to the Shiner Diner grab some friends, hop in your car and go. It is absolutely worth the lovely drive.
Humorous poet Ogden Nash Candy is credited with the saying “Candy is dandy but liquor is quicker.” which popped into my mind and brought a laugh to my lips as we strolled from the Shiner Diner to the Shiner Place Saloon for our final stop of the day. Known as the “finest watering hole in Shiner,” the Palace Saloon is as cozy and warm as their expertly made Old Fashioned. The rich wood bar and old-world atmosphere feel formal-ish but the mood at the Palace is 100% pure fun. As the afternoon faded into evening, we thought for a moment about renting rooms in Shiner and settling in for the night, but sadly adult obligations called us all home. As we left, I was already looking forward to my next opportunity, or excuse, to head to Shiner.
Of all the bites we had on our local road trip, for me, the most memorable was the zesty pimento cheese at the Shiner Diner, it was creamy, savory excellence on a cracker. It was so good in fact that I decided to whip up my own version, I hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed our little, local road trip.
