Canning has always intimidated me. I know that seems silly.
I often tell myself if the pioneers could do it over wood-burning stoves, then surely I can do the same in my modern kitchen. Still, the fear of botulism (not the good Botox kind) and exploding glass has held my canning dreams hostage.
In the past, I have made jellies and keep a ready supply of my homemade hot sauce jarred in the pantry, but that was as far as I was willing to go – until recently.
A few months ago at the height of the summer gardening season, one of my friends, Maria, was selling pickling cucumbers. They looked so crisp and fresh that I decided to put my fears aside and try my hand at pickle making.
On that warm muggy morning in May, I left Maria’s house in Ganado with a big bucket of cukes, a bunch of dill and a few valuable pointers. After a quick stop at the grocery store to pick up the rest of my supplies, I was off to the races. Once my jars were prepped and the cucumbers were scrubbed, I set about making the brine.
For the next two days, my house smelled like pickles, but in a great way. For me, the hardest part of pickle making is stuffing the jars. It is like putting together a puzzle with no picture. As I slid, pushed, poked and crammed, I worried that I would break the jars, but in the end they were stuffed to the brim pretty much perfectly.
I’ve never thought of a jar of pickles as pretty, but as admired my handiwork, I appreciated the bright green cukes, the lacy dill, fire engine red peppers and pearl-colored garlic all floating in the shiny glass jars for what they really were – little works of art.
It took the better part of a day for me to finish my pickles. There is a little learning curve that you can only truly “get” by doing. I am sure in the future it will be a quicker process, but it was a great way to while away a day, and I ended up with some garden loot that will last the rest of the year to boot.
I am looking forward to expanding my canning horizons and plan on pickling some jalapenos, green beans and okra as soon as I have some free time.
A few weeks ago it was fair time in Jackson County and along with its animal exhibits, twinkling carnival lights, sweet smell of cotton candy and bark of the auctioneer, the Family Department contests are also held. I love that our county has an old-fashioned fair with a wide variety of events, so there really is something for everyone.
I always looked forward to participating in the family department events, and this year, I decided to enter a jar of my inaugural batch of pickles. Because my pantry is full of pickles I knew I would be a winner either way, but seeing that shiny, first-place blue ribbon hanging off my entry sure felt good.
These pickles are simple and easy, which is why I think they are so good, but don’t take my word for it, make some. While you’re at it, make an extra jar for me.
