Ernest Hemingway declared, “In order to write about life first you must live it.” and that is what I have set out to do, to live my life deeply, to experience everything and to truly taste the marrow that is living.
In my quest to live a life that cuts a broad swath I rang in 2023 on an epic adventure with my favorite traveling companion in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
My experience in Jackson Hole was one of childlike wonder, the incredible beauty is such that words fail me. I found myself stopping mid stride, mouth agape, to take in my surroundings. To try to absorb with my eyes and my soul the dazzling landscape that was the perfect marriage of rugged and delicate, icy and welcoming.
I've seen mountains, played in the snow, skied and sledded but nothing prepared me for the true enchantment that is Jackson Hole.
From the second the plane touched down at the tiny airport nestled inside the Grand Teton National Park, interestingly it is the only airport in the country that is housed entirely inside a national park, I knew this would be a trip like no other.
Big, lacy, soft flakes of snow drifted down, greeting us as we left the lodge-like terminal and rode through the picturesque park to our spectacular resort. Our home for the New Year was the Rustic Inn Creekside Resort and Spa, you often hear it said that ".....the pictures do not do this (fill in the blank) justice...." but in this case that is the honest truth. It was like walking into a beautiful postcard, like I had jumped into one of Bert's chalk drawings in Mary Poppins. It is the most enchanting place I have ever stayed.
Our cabin was right on the creek's edge and each morning mule deer and their babies made their way through the fresh blankets of snow to drink and to dazzle us.
The resort, which is among the best in Wyoming, is just outside the city and right across the street from the National Elk Refuge. Our first order of business after arrival was to take a sleigh ride through the Elk Refuge and it was just as picturesque as you can imagine. The horse-drawn sleigh took us right to the herd, where we saw what seemed like hundreds of cow elk and their precious, wobbly babies, bulls watering themselves from a warm spring and showing off their majestic antlers.
The refuge is in a valley so the Tetons seem to rise up even more abruptly and majestically than they do in town and dusted with snow they look like more like ancient glaciers than rugged stone mountains.
The Elk Refuge was stunning but the valley it was in also created an icy wind tunnel that cut right through my warm clothes, thick fur, scarf, hat and blankets like a knife so when our elk encounter was complete it was time to warm up. Hot pizza at Hand Fire Pizza downtown was the perfect antidote to our chill. Hand Fire is housed in the historic Teton Theater building and the surroundings are as much a treat to the eye as the pizza and wine are to the pallet.
The wood fire kitchen is open so you can watch the artisans prepare your pie while you relax and enjoy the libations.
We feasted on the Bison of a Gun which was generously topped with savory house made Wyoming bison chili, peppers, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, scallions and tangy sour cream and the Extra Peppy Funghi, a more traditional pizza that was covered in buttery whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom and crisp fresh jalapenos. Our eyes way overshot our stomachs but each slice was a little taste of cheesy heaven and warmed our souls the way only a good hot meal can.
Jackson Hole has some of the most phenomenal food I have enjoyed anywhere. The selections are as diverse as they are excellent and I can't wait to share more of them with you next week.
When I got home I looked to my favorite food blogger Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest to help me recreate a little unique Jackson Hole pizza magic in my own home and as usual she did not disappoint.
This Roasted Butternut Squash Prosciutto Pizza with Caramelized Onions is as good as an appetizer as it is a meal. Enjoy and stay tuned for more on my epic eating adventure in Jackson Hole. I am planning an extended excursion to Thailand and Bali with some gal pals in a couple of months, if you have any recommendations for must see, must do and most importantly must eats please share.